Columbia County has 35 official municipalities within its borders. According to the results of the most recent U.S. Census, the total population of the county grew by nearly 3% from the time of the last census in 2010.
The releasing of the 2020 numbers were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The county had a reported 56,833 residents after the 2010 Census. That number grew to a total of 58,490 — an addition of 1,657 residents.
The county has four cities, 10 villages, and 21 townships. Of the 35 municipalities, 22 saw growth — 67% of the county’s municipalities. The other 13 municipalities — 37% — saw decline. No municipality’s 2020 population stayed the same as its 2010 counterpart.
The City of Lodi saw a growth of 139 residents, increasing the population to 3,189. The Village of Poynette grew by 62 residents and now has a population of 2,590. The Town of Arlington decreased by three residents (803), but the Village of Arlington saw an increase of 25 residents (844). The Town of Dekorra saw the largest growth in the county, as it added 189 residents to bring its population to 2,500.
Of the 21 townships, 13 of them saw growth, ranging from as little as seven in the Town of Hampden (581), to Dekorra's 189. The Town of Caledonia saw the addition of 117 residents (1,495). The biggest decline was in the Town of Scott, which lost 48 residents (857) — the largest of any municipality in the county. The 21 townships saw an overall growth of 577 residents.
Five of the 10 villages saw growth since 2010. The largest village growth was in Fall River, an addition of 89 residents (1,801) — the smallest village growth was in Cambria, at 10 residents (777). Pardeeville lost 41 residents (2,074), while Wyocena only lost 12 (756). The 10 villages saw an overall growth of 126 residents.
All four cities in the county saw growth since 2010, ranging from Wisconsin Dells’ plus nine (2,449), to Columbus’ gain of 549 residents (5,540). The four cities saw an overall growth of 954 residents.
The full list of municipality population changes is as follows. The 2010 population is listed first, followed by the 2020 population, and the difference:
Townships
Arlington — 806 to 803, (-3)
Caledonia — 1,378 to 1,495, (+117)
Columbus — 646 to 626, (-20)
Courtland — 525 to 491, (-34)
Dekorra — 2,311 to 2,500, (+189)
Fort Winnebago — 825 to 812, (-13)
Fountain Prairie — 887 to 938, (+51)
Hampden — 574 to 581, (+7)
Leeds — 774 to 755, (-19)
Lewiston — 1,225 to 1,262, (+37)
Lodi — 3,273 to 3,282, (+9)
Lowville — 1,008 to 1,017, (+9)
Marcellon — 1,102 to 1,140, (+38)
Newport — 586 to 607, (+21)
Otsego — 693 to 670, (-23)
Pacific — 2,707 to 2,791, (+84)
Randolph — 769 to 762, (-7)
Scott — 905 to 857, (-48)
Springvale — 520 to 539, (+19)
West Point — 1,955 to 2,028, (+73)
Wyocena — 1,666 to 1,756, (+90)
Villages
Arlington — 819 to 844, (+25)
Cambria — 767 to 777, (+10)
Doylestown — 297 to 280, (-17)
Fall River — 1,712 to 1,801, (+89)
Friesland — 356 to 320, (-36)
Pardeeville — 2,115 to 2,074, (-41)
Poynette — 2,528 to 2,590, (+62)
Randolph — 472 to 458, (-14)
Rio — 1,059 to 1,119, (+60)
Wyocena — 768 to 756, (-12)
Cities
Columbus — 4,991 to 5,540, (+549)
Lodi — 3,050 to 3,189, (+139)
Portage — 10,324 to 10,581 (+257)
Wisconsin Dells — 2,440 to 2,449 (+9)