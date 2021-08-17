World War I veterans were a special group.
Paul Fisk, post adjutant for Maynard-Schulgen American Legion Post 216 in Lodi, has been working on a file collecting information on area veterans from that war.
In compiling the file, Fisk noted that “they were a young generation,” but they set out to make the world a better place.
“If you look at it, they were a very idealistic generation,” said Fisk. “It was supposed to be the ‘war to end all wars.’ That was the prevalent thinking.”
WWI veterans started the American Legion, and the charter members of the Lodi chapter were all WWI veterans.
Maynard & Schulgen
The Lodi American Legion Post is named after two Lodi soldiers who died during the fighting in World War I on the very same day, Aug. 1, 1918, as chronicled by the Lodi Enterprise.
They were both infantrymen and privates with Co. A of the Reedsburg National Guard.
Merton Maynard was killed in action, while Ernest Schulgen died of wounds suffered in battle.
Obituaries for both soldiers are included in Fisk’s file. Maynard was only 20 years old. Born in Lodi, he attended district and the village schools, according to his obituary, and graduated from high school in 1914, when he was only 16. He then went to work on the family farm before they moved to town.
Maynard was among the first group of Lodi boys to enlist in Co. A of Reedsburg and traveled with them to Camp Douglas and then to Camp MacArthur in Waco, Texas. Shipped out to the East, Maynard then went to France, where he met his fate. According to Maynard’s obituary, he was survived by three sisters – Jessie, Hazel and Lucretia – and his parents.
In April 1917, Schulgen was one of the first three Lodi boys to enlist, with Howard Kimball and Lester Clark the others, according to Schulgen’s obituary. Another 13-14 followed suit.
On July 15 of that year, they left home to join Co. A of the Reedsburg National Guard, according to Schulgen’s obituary. The company was mobilized that day. Like Maynard, Schulgen went to Camp Douglas first, arriving July 31, and then moved on to Camp MacArthur. The company became Co. A, 128th infantry, N.G.
Before going overseas, Schulgen’s unit was sent to Camp Merritt, New Jersey, in January. They sailed for France Feb. 19 with the 32nd division and landed on March 4.
Also born in Lodi, Schulgen graduated from high school in 1916. His obituary said he helped with the family business until going off to serve his country.
After he died, a letter from the adjutant general indicated that as soon as all the facts surrounding Schulgen’s death were gathered, they would be forwarded to the family. In his obituary, it said that Schulgen was buried “with due religious ceremony.” He was survived by his parents and two sisters, Loretta and Margaret. Memorial services were held at St. Patrick’s Church.
Later on, Lester Clark wrote a letter to Schulgen’s parents to provide more details regarding Schulgen’s death. He indicated that Schulgen was wounded by “machine gun bullets through the hip during an attack on a machine gun attack” as the “soldiers of the 32nd division, turned the tide of the whole war against the Germans near Chateau-Thierry.” He was buried three days later in an American cemetery near there.
Disease takes its toll
Eight others from Lodi died in service to their country in World War I – all of them passing in 1918.
None, however, were killed in the fighting, as disease ravaged their ranks. Notable among them was a nurse, Elma Irene Groves (1888-1918). The daughter of Frank W. and Emma A., Elma was one of seven children. She was a member of the Army nurse corps, and she died Oct. 19 at Lakeside Hospital in France of influenza, only a few days after contracting the illness, according to her obituary.
The family received a letter from Groves that was written six days before her death.
“She arrived sick in France and died a few weeks later,” said Fisk.
After a district education at Wayland Academy in Beaver Dam, Groves graduated in 1908, and then, in the fall of that year, she began training at the Madison general hospital. She graduated as a nurse in 1910. A private nurse for six years, Groves took a special course at the University of Wisconsin clinic in 1916. She then worked as physical examiner for the N.W. Electric Co. of Chicago but went on to begin nursing at Camp Grant in Illinois, working there until departing for France.
Then, there was Roy Hageman, who died of pneumonia at Camp Benjamin Harrison, Indiana. His mother and Miss Margaret Mandeville remained near him until he passed on. Hageman was a member of several local organizations, including the Lodi Commercial Club, the Lodi Fire Department, the Eastern Star, the Modern Woodmen, and the country club. For 16 years, he was associated with the Lodi Enterprise, and for 18 months, he was with the State Bank of Lodi.
On the same day that Groves passed away, Levi Dahl also died in France. Dahl was taken by scarlet fever, as recounted in his obituary, which indicated that it was likely he did not see any action, given his short time overseas. The youngest of five children born to Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Dahl in Deerfield, Levi moved to a farm outside of Lodi on Columbus Road with his mother after his dad died when Levi was only six years old.
Anxious to serve, Levi enlisted as a private and immediately was sent to Jefferson Barracks, Missouri, and trained there until going overseas with the 75th Coast Artillery unit. He was a member of The Beavers and the Knights of Pythias.
Charles O. Richards died of pneumonia brought on by the Spanish flu on Oct. 3, 1918, at Camp Grant. He was in the Army with the 161st Depot Brigade. His parents had received a message that he was seriously ill and went to Camp Grant to be with him. Richards had registered in the draft of 21-year-olds and was accepted. A funeral was held at Arlington United Presbyterian Church, and he was interred at Mt. Pleasant cemetery in Lodi.
Ben Smith also died of pneumonia at Camp Grant, passing away on Feb. 21. He was in the Army with Battery C 331st Field Artillery as a private.
On Oct. 14, both Allan Kohn and Burr Roberts died, with Kohn succumbing to pneumonia at Camp Lee in Virginia and Roberts dying of influenza in Madison. Fisk said Roberts was part of an S.A.T.C. training cadre at the University of Wisconsin. Fisk said Roberts’ niece still lives in the area.
Accidental gunshot
There was one more Lodi boy who died in WWI. Corporal Charles Behnke was accidentally shot at Camp Nichols in Louisiana.
According to his obituary, “Behnke was marching off guard when a fellow soldier picked up a rife and thoughtlessly pressed the trigger. The weapon was pointed so the bullet hit Corporal Behnke in the head, causing instant death. It was a deplorable accident.”
Prior to enlisting, Behnke had been employed around Lodi for several years. He was part of the first contingent of Lodi boys who went to Reedsburg, Camp Douglas and Waco, Texas, according to his obituary. However, Behnke was ill and transferred to New Orleans, as the rest of the Lodi group went overseas. He died at age 28.