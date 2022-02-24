featured hot City of Lodi declares snow emergency Feb. 24-25. Feb 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The City of Lodi has declared a snow emergency that is in effect starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, and will continue until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 or until snow is removed from the roadways.Residents should be aware that snow cannot be pushed from the sidewalks or driveways into any of the streets. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now City of Lodi partners with Bushnell Ford for city's first public EV charging station Lodi schools to relax COVID restrictions as reported infections fall Lodi rallies past Poynette in girls' basketball to win rivalry game Lodi wrestlers fall short in bid for team state, five Blue Devils headed to the Kohl Center Farewell from a thankful County Board member Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!