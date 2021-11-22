Tiaha McGettigan, who was born and raised in Lodi, was given quite an honor last month. She was named the 2021 Distinguished Young Pharmacist of the Year by the Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin.
McGettigan has worked within the pharmacy team at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center (RAMC) since 2018.
“I am fortunate to work with great people who all are very deserving of this award,” McGettigan said in a RAMC news release. “I joined RAMC because of the opportunities to expand pharmacy services, and because of the continual support, we have been able to accomplish quite a bit in a short period of time.”
The criteria used to evaluate award nominees is: evidence of being a professional role model; demonstration of outstanding service to the profession; improved patient care; commitment to community service; and collaborative relationships with the health care team.
PharmD and Hospital Residency Coordinator at RAMC Hannah Hansen said, “Over the past year, I have gotten to know Dr. McGettigan well as my colleague at RAMC. I have not only been impressed with her passion for advancing pharmacy practice from a local to statewide level. But also with her commitment to kindness and support of her patients and fellow colleagues. At a local level she has accomplished much in a short time as the former manager of RAMC’s Viking Pharmacy and now Lead Pharmacist of both of RAMC’s outpatient pharmacies – Viking and Community Pharmacy. At our outpatient pharmacies she implemented medication management services, blood glucose and blood pressure screenings and immunization services.”
Lad Impatient Pharmacist at RAMC Karlee Kamps, PharmD said that when McGettigan transitioned to the role of lead pharmacist, she expanded the services to RAMC’s primary care clinic for diabetic education. She added that McGettigan is working to become a certified diabetic educator. McGettigan and her husband recently became parents, as well.
“And if all this doesn’t keep this new mom busy enough, Tiaha has also served as faculty assistant for the University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy and facilitates weekly communication lab courses for pharmacy students, assessing their counseling skills, evaluating their performance and providing formative feedback,” Kamps said.
PharmD and Reedsburg Area Medical Center’s Pharmacy Director Hannet Ambord noted that McGettigan came to RAMC to implement clinical services and medication management programs so patients could take control of their own health.
“She has gone above and beyond, and then some — from educating the next generation of pharmacists at the UW School of Pharmacy, Tiaha continues to serve our community and for three consecutive years, she has taken a lead role in offering the flu vaccine to parents, students and teachers at the Reedsburg School district,” Ambord said. “I am honored to work beside somebody like Tiaha, who always puts patients, families and others before her. She is a true professional and well deserving of this award.”
McGettigan is humble in her acceptance of the award, and gives the credit right back to her colleagues.
“I have great colleagues and mentors who have challenged my thinking and provided the right amount of encouragement when it is greatly needed,” she said. “And I am so thankful to have the opportunity to serve as a faculty member in a course that was so influential to me in my early career. I could easily say all the same words written about me to those I am surrounded by at RAMC and the faculty members of the 652 Communications Course at UW-Madison School of Pharmacy.”