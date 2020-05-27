The Lodi area community will celebrate the class of 2020 with a parade on Sunday afternoon, May 31.
Seniors should dress in their cap and gown. If they want, vehicles can be driven by parents or siblings, and all are encouraged to decorate their vehicles.
The line-up for the parade will be in Dane between 3:30 and 4 p.m. on Military Road by Dane Manufacturing/Mickie D's Corner Bar area. At 4 p.m., it will be escorted by Columbia County Sheriff’s Dept and Dane Fire on the following route:
-Turn right onto Main Street (Hwy 113) through town.
-Follow Hwy. 113 to County Line Road (Dane Fire stops escort - Lodi Police, EMS, Fire picks up escorting duties).
-Once in Lodi, turn left onto Pleasant Street, left onto Water/Hwy 60.
-Turn right onto McCully Road which turns into Sunrise Drive.
-Right onto Dale Drive.
-Right onto Sauk Street. Stay on Sauk Street until Lodi Street.
-Turn left onto Lodi Street.
-Left onto Main Street.
-Stay on Main until Hwy. 113 to Okee.
-Turn right Hwy. V going past Fitz's/Lucky's.
-Follow until Hwy. J/V/Richards Road.
-Left onto Hwy V. follow through Harmony Grove.
-END of parade by Lakeside/Thirsty Moose areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.