At the Jan. 11 School Board meeting, District Administrator Vince Breunig took time to recognize members of the maintenance crew within the district. It’s part of the Taking Positive Step of Service (TPSS) Award that the district started, in which it recognizes the hard work within all four schools.
First, the district recognized all the four building custodians — Rick Brisky (LPS), Linda Heins (LES/OSC), Doug Geeslin (LMS), and Scott Roelke (LHS).
A brief statement about the four was read at the meeting. It read, “We are honored to recognize our daytime building custodians. From the start of the pandemic, they have been onsite to make sure the essential systems of our district were up and running. Through all the changes that have happened since March, they have responded to keep others and themselves as healthy as possible, have done so day after day, and have been valuable members of the team. We are grateful for all of their hard work.”
In addition, the district wanted to recognize others within the maintenance team as well.
Todd Holerud and Pat Miller are part of the night time swing crew for the district. According to a brief write up by the district, the two have been moving items out of rooms an into storage to make room for the social-distanced classrooms. They sanitize areas after sporting events to help keep everyone safe, and they have been painting inside all the buildings.
Also, Joe Forbes helped Josh Greeno get familiar with the buildings since his hiring. Forbes has made sure that the LHS pool is up and running for all to use. He has also helped with electrical projects. Greeno “has hit the floor running” since his hiring in October.
The Lodi schools returned to in-person instruction on Jan. 19, but students have come into the building sparingly since March as part of the overall enhanced online model that the district had been operating.
In other news from the Jan. 11 meeting, the School Board accepted a donation of $3,400 from the Lodi Optimist Club toward the Heritage Park project at Lodi Primary School — the final of a three-year commitment of $10,200.
