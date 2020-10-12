The Lodi Parks Committee would like to make some changes to how Spring Creek flows within the city and its parks, specifically in the downtown area. It’s all in an effort to prevent future flooding and possibly make the areas more aesthetically pleasing.
It’s also part of the overall plan to improve all parks within the city of Lodi.
Marty Melchior, who lives in Lodi and works with Inter-Fluve, a river restoration firm, was invited to the Oct. 6 Parks Committee meeting to give a presentation on how might the city and Committee help restore Spring Creek.
According to its website, Inter-Fluve’s sole focus is restoring freshwater ecosystems anywhere from streams and rivers, to wetlands, lakes and estuaries. Since 1984, the firm has completed more than 2,000 restoration projects across the country and on four continents.
It is for that reason, as well as Melchior being local, that the presentation was asked for. The Committee is simply in the beginning of its information gathering stage at this point in time.
Due to problems with flooding in the past — most notably in March 2019 — city officials have been interested in how to allow the creek to flow better and prevent future extreme flooding. Melchior’s presentation was the very first step in a long process, and was simply done to get Parks Committee members thinking about how they would like Spring Creek, and the surrounding areas, to look in the future. They also wanted to hear an expert’s recommendations on how to go about such a potential large project.
Melchior said that Spring Creek, in the downtown area, has a very European look to it, meaning that the waterway is pinched off to the surrounding areas. In that instance, when the chance of flooding is there, the water has no place to go for relief.
In looking at all possible options, Melchior told the Committee that he paid no attention to any restraints like cost or any necessary construction to complete a potential project. He listed several options to for the Committee to consider in the possible restoration of Spring Creek.
He said the biggest thing to help prevent flooding, and for other overall aesthetics, is to have some forestry or buffers that should be placed around the creek or allow what is currently there to grow. Boulders could also be put in the creek’s surrounding areas.
Melchior said the goal is to “reduce maintenance” surrounding the creek.
He also noted that there is a ton of room for proper solutions in the Goeres Park area. Ultimately, the Committee and other officials, would have to decide what parks features they want to keep, what option is most cost effective and where they envision the park expanding. All those factors tie into how to improve the creek.
Melchior said that the creek’s area around Goeres Park would be easier to restore due to the amount of open space, but the downtown area would be a little tougher because any improvement would require structural changes.
“The great thing about creek restoration is that when you have a lot of room, things are pretty flexible,” Melchior said.
In response to overall cost, Melchior told the Committee that grants are available specifically for these types of projects. Melchior has been involved with hundreds of them.
An initial concern that Committee member Mike Bilkey had with any project that would expand the space of the creek and surrounding areas was the potential to take away from green space in Goeres Park. Committee chairman Steve Clemens responded with asking how often such spaces were used by the public.
Clemens and Melchior agreed to have further discussions with the Committee, with the ultimate goal of developing a plan to restore Spring Creek — whether that be with Inter-Fluve or another option.
