Dane County’s Department of Public Works, Highway and Transportation, in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, is planning for a resurfacing project next year on Hwy. V.
According to a letter sent to property owners along the 4-mile project route from Hwy. 113 to Hwy. I, the work is anticipated for spring of 2022 and will include intersection safety improvements at the Madigan Road, Schumacher Road, Patton Road, Norway Grove Road and Hwy. I south intersections.
Also included in the project are the replacement and installation of beam guards at new locations and the addition of wider paved shoulders.
Homeowners have been notified of surveys to be conducted in the project area that may require access to their land. Hwy. V is expected to be closed to traffic during the project, but homeowners will have access to their properties.
More information is expected to be posted on Dane County's webpage at https://highway.countyofdane.com/highway-projects.