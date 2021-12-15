The Lodi Board of Education directed the administration to combine the proposed operating referendum and the maintenance and technology upgrade referendum into one question. This will consolidate the $3.85 million operating referendum and a reduced $2.1 million maintenance and technology upgrade referendum to a single $5,980,000 million five-year non-recurring referendum. If passed, it would reduce the mill rate from this year’s $11.11 rate to $11.
The administration will work with legal counsel to craft the referendum question to be presented to the Board at their January meeting. If approved next month, the question will appear on the ballot for the upcoming April election.
On Monday night, discussion centered around two variables, as the Board sifted through what began as four options. First, that by state law the district can offer no more than two referendum questions to voters during a calendar year. Second, that the operational and maintenance issues differed in priority and popularity.
Board President H. Adam Steinberg cautioned, “The State Legislature has changed the rules. We’re only allowed to have two questions in a year. In the past you could ask as many questions as you want in any election. Now we’re limited to two in a year. You have to keep that in your minds. There are two elections. One in April. One in November.”
District Administrator Vince Breunig opened by stressing the need for $3.85 million being requested in the operating referendum. “That was not a number we just picked out of the air. We looked at the $1.7 million non-recurring referendum ending at the end of this school year. The state legislature didn’t do us any favors last year. We have a zero percent increase this year and next year.”
He added, “Our community shares in the priority of making sure that we attract and retain exceptional team members. Making sure that we are a competitive work environment.”
Breunig advised that while necessary, the operating referendum is “a little more nebulous. We’re paying for staff. We’re paying for the day-to-day operations, that’s hard to grasp. I’m a home-owner. I understand that I have to put a roof on once in a while. I don’t like it. It’s going to cost me a lot of money. But I get it. It makes sense that people are more supportive of that. It’s hard to explain why you have to have an operating referendum.”
Some Directors said they felt that the best way to be sure to pass the operating referendum was to ask it as a stand-alone question in April. President Steinberg countered, “That’s why we had the survey done. We try to get as much data as we can. According to that survey, the combo thing is a better way to go. It’s what the people have told us, rather than us trying to guess.”
Director William Wipperfurth concurred, “If you ask for $3.85 million and it fails, now what are you going to do? People aren’t going to be agreeable to you coming back with the same number. So, you’re going to have to take less for operating. And the truth of the matter is all the research we did between us, and Baird and Brent…that’s the number we need to accomplish what the people have told us we have to do. Retain our teachers. Pay them. Operate the schools.”
Working the odds
Wipperfurth favored combining the two measures in April. “It gives us one question. It meets both of our needs. And if it fails, it allows us to come back in the fall with a different question.”
Breunig offered a potential compromise: “We talked a lot about $11.11 being a mill rate. One of the things I asked Baird was what if we dropped that mill rate to 11. If we had a $3.85 million operating referendum, what would that give us for maintenance? If we went to 11, it would still give us $2.1 million a year.”
The Board inquired how they could commit to maintaining the $11 rate.
District Business Manager Brent Richter explained that the attorneys would most likely write the resolution to say, “up to so many dollars”. “That will give the Board the ability to make adjustments, as needed,” he explained.
The combined referendum, with the reduced maintenance funding and resulting lower mill rate, passed unanimously.
Needs and wants
If Lodi voters want to know how the Lodi School District plans to spend the money requested under the maintenance portion of the proposed referendum, they can look at a facilities assessment and maintenance plan unanimously adopted by the Board at Monday’s meeting. The plan is the result of work contracted by the District this fall. Justin Johnson of CG Schmidt summarized the purpose of the work as “making a maintenance list of what the District should potentially be considering for work now and through the next 10 years.”
The process included meeting with the District’s facilities team, reviewing existing maintenance lists and reports, analyzing architectural, structural, mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, documenting structural deficiencies, prioritizing items by urgency and documenting costs.
Johnson explained, “So we put an estimate together for what it is now, but then as we go out through the years, we add the projected inflation. In 10 years, that’s a pretty good representation of what it should cost 10 years from now.”
The plan covers general building maintenance, roof repairs, exterior enclosures, site/parking lot, along with fire protection, plumbing, mechanical, electrical and IT systems.
The projected costs of the work that is envisioned over the next 10 years for each school are as follows:
- Primary School $123,750
- Elementary School/OSC $4,494,039
- Middle School $5,584,045
- High School $8,872,195
- Administration Building $391,962
The final report is about 12 hundred pages. Said Johnson, “It’s got a very detailed list of every school. There is a very easy road map to what was the issue, what is the cost and where does it fall in the priority of need to address it.”
State report cards
Also on the meeting agenda, Dr. Nicholas Karls, Director of Curriculum, provided the Board with an overview of the Department of Public Instruction’s report card for the School District of Lodi.
Karls said the grade for district as a whole was “just a tick up from where it was the last school report card”. He continued, “This year the District fell into the Exceeds Expectations range. I want to note that the high school fell into the 'Significantly Exceeds Expectations' range. That was the first time that they had fallen into that range. The other schools in the district fell into the 'Meets Expectations' range.”
Karls pointed to the 'On Track to Graduation' priority area. He said that while the District has much to celebrate in this area, “this category also highlights the need for growth in the area of elementary literacy”.
The Curriculum Director went on, “3rd grade literacy and 8th grade math are two areas where we are looking to improve. Our internal assessment systems highlighted that last year. We’ve started working hard on that.”
The Lodi Board of Education also approved new high school course proposals as recommended by the Curriculum Committee, adopted the High School course catalog with recommended changes and voted to proceed with planning for the eighth grade trip to Washington, DC.