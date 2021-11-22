Ordinance violation at 1:53 p.m. Police took an animal at large complaint in the Portage and Parr area.
Animal complaint at 3:36 p.m. Animal at large complaint in the 200 block of Sauk St.
Threat report at 4:29 p.m. Police received a report of threats by mail in the 100 block of Merton Ave.
Accident report at 7:11 p.m. Police responded to a vehicle crash. Elderly female drove her vehicle into the ditch.
Traffic stop at 8:38 p.m. on N. Main and Chestnut for an equipment violation.
Oct. 26
Hit-and-run accident at 7:34 p.m. investigated in the 100 block of First St.
Traffic stop at 10:21 a.m. in the 300 block of Milsted St.
Traffic stop at 10:57 a.m. at Water and Pleasant streets.
Burglar alarm at 12:09 p.m. Police assisted COSO with an alarm call in the 1100 block of Hwy. V.
Extra patrol at 3:05 p.m. Radar conducted on Sauk Street.
Traffic stop at 3:13 p.m. for a moving violation.
Citizen assist at 4:01 p.m. Officer spoke with a citizen about scam calls.
Extra patrol at 4:56 p.m. Stationary traffic enforcement conducted on Spring Street.
Traffic stop at 5:09 p.m. for a moving violation.
Animal complaint at 5:50 p.m. to a cat stuck in storm drain.
Extra patrol at 8:23 p.m. Radar conducted on Portage Street.
Oct. 27
Extra patrol at 7:53 a.m. Police conducted extra school traffic enforcement in the area of Dale and Sunset drives.
Traffic crime report at 8:34 a.m. in the area of Main and Lodi streets.
Welfare check at 8:46 a.m. Police assisted with check welfare incident at police department.
Threat report at 9:47 a.m. Department received report of threats made in the 900 block of Sauk St.
Ordinance violation at 10:53 a.m. in the 1100 block of Sauk St. for a minor in possession of vaping material.
Special event at 1:55 p.m. Police participated in a safety exercise in the 1100 block of Sauk St.
Traffic stop at 2:35 p.m. in the area of Sauk Street and Merton Avenue.
Animal call at 3:08 p.m.
Extra patrol at 4:48 p.m. Radar conducted on Lodi Street.
Animal bite of 5:04 p.m.
Traffic stop at 5:08 p.m. for a moving violation.
Traffic stop at 5:56 p.m. for a moving violation.
Traffic stop at 6:46 p.m. for an equipment violation.
Extra patrol at 8:39 p.m. Radar conducted on Portage Street.
Agency assist at 8:49 p.m. Officer assisted a deputy on a traffic stop.
Squad damage at 11:39 p.m. Report taken.
Oct. 28
Citizen assist at 12:14 a.m. Officer gave directions to a semi driver.
Driving complaint at 9:02 a.m. in the area of Valley Drive and Sauk Street.
Extra patrol at 2:08 p.m. on Sunset Drive.
Extra traffic patrol at 2:52 p.m. in the area of Parr Street and Millston Avenue.
Extra patrol at 3:08 p.m. on Sauk Street.
Juvenile incident at 4:42 p.m. Police responded to the 200 block of Spring Street for a delayed report of a juvenile fight.
Oct. 29
Extra traffic patrol at 7:37 a.m. in the area of Sodders and Spring.
Traffic stop at 7:43 a.m. in the area of Sodders and Spring.
Traffic stop at 7:50 a.m. in the area of Sodders and Spring.
Funeral escort at 11:57 a.m. from St. Pat’s.
Harassment report at 2:13 p.m. Police responded to Lodi Middle School for a juvenile harassment complaint that was unfounded.
Child sexual assault at 2:17 p.m. Sauk County DHHS reported ongoing sexual assault.
Special event at 2:57 p.m. Police participated in the Halloween Business Trick or Treat event.
Juvenile complaint at 7:53 p.m. at Meadow View Apartments.
911 hang-up at 8:22 p.m. Police responded to the Lodi High School for a 911 hang-up. No emergency found.
Oct. 30
Police stopped out with three juvenile males at 12:48 p.m. at Lodi Shell gas station for a curfew violation.
Traffic stop at 3:11 p.m. for a moving violation.
Extra patrol at 4:41 p.m. Radar conducted on Portage Street.
Traffic stop at 6:01 p.m. for a moving violation.
Lost and found report at 6:30 p.m. Officer responded to a call for found property.
Traffic stop at 8:40 p.m. for an equipment violation.
Suspicious complaint at 8:50 p.m.
Extra patrol at 10:11 p.m. Radar conducted on South Main Street.
Traffic stop at 10:17 p.m. for a registration violation.
Traffic stop at 10:44 p.m. for a registration violation.
Oct. 31
Keep the peace call at 1:48 p.m.
Extra patrol at 3:42 p.m. Radar conducted on Corner Street.
Traffic stop at 4:06 p.m. for a moving violation.
Traffic stop at 7:23 p.m. for an equipment violation.
Traffic stop at 9:06 p.m. for a moving violation.
Officer stopped out at 9:18 p.m. with a vehicle in a parking lot.
Traffic stop at 9:37 p.m. for a registration violation.
Extra patrol at 10:25 p.m. on South Main Street.
Traffic stop at 10:45 p.m. for a moving violation.
Nov. 1
Extra patrol at 7:51 p.m. for school traffic enforcement.
Extra patrol at 8:07 a.m. for traffic enforcement on Spring Street.
911 hang-up at 8:54 a.m. Accidental call. No problems reported.