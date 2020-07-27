After postponing the event from its original date, the Lodi and Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce announced that its annual golf outing will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at Lodi Golf Club.
Registration is open by going to www.lodilakewisconsin.org and accessing the event on the chamber’s calendar.
The event will be limited to 60 golfers this year — 15 teams of four players — as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
If possible, register your entire team on one entry on the online form. The cost, per person, is $36 with dinner and $21 without. There is an $8 charge for the use of a cart and an additional $11 charge for green fees if you are not a member of Lodi Golf Club.
Payment is due by Aug. 1.
On Aug. 19, registration begins at 1 p.m. and there’s a start time of 2 p.m., with a shotgun start or with tee times. The dinner portion will be from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at KD’s Bar & Grill. Individuals may eat at KD’s or take their meal to go.
Check the Chamber website for updates.
There will not be a raffle this year, but the chamber will be handing out flag and door prizes. This will be done at KD’s Bar & Grill after the outing. If you choose not to attend, the Chamber will mail or deliver your prizes if your name is drawn.
Some of the other changes this year include:
— The suggested donation includes one entry for door prize, gift bag from sponsors, and a meal provided by KD’s Bar & Grill.
— Dine in or To-Go Style will be provided (shredded pork or beef sandwiches). Please choose your meal option when registering.
— The Clubhouse will not be available for use of any kind including restrooms. There will be two port-a-potties available for use.
— There will be a beverage cart on the sixth hole, or you may purchase beverages before the start of your round.
— When finished with your round please pack up and head to KD’s Bar & Grill if you plan to stay for meal and prizes.
