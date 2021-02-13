On Sunday, Feb. 28, the Council of Catholic Women at St. Norbert Church in the Town of Roxbury, will be hosting a drive-through pork chop dinner.

Dinners cost $14 each and include a marinated 16 oz. boneless pork chop — seasoned with BBQ rub from Wood BBQ Catering — a baked potato, baked beans, applesauce, a dinner roll and dessert. Boneless pork chops only are also available for $9, and there will be a $3 hot dog meal for kids (which includes, applesauce, chips and a dessert).

The event is by pre-order only and must be ordered by the end of the day Sunday, Feb. 21 (the event may sell out before that day). Orders can be made at www.stnorbertccw.com or by calling 608-393-6012.

All pickups can be made Sunday, Feb. 28 from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Norbert, located at 8944 County Y in Roxbury.

