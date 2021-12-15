Have you ever wondered what color of the spectrum grows the best lettuce? Lodi High School students might have an answer for you thanks to the technological equipment available in the new greenhouse.
The new greenhouse is actually in its fifth semester of use on the campus. Ground was broken in the fall of 2019, but Covid prevented a formal ribbon cutting ceremony until Tuesday evening. Flanked by many of the partners in the project, agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Connor Anderson did the honors to begin the open house.
In addition to the advanced technology, Anderson said the greenhouse improves learning in some basic ways.
The first is size. The greenhouse is 1200 square feet, double the size of the original one. It means more room for new projects and plant sale efforts, and safety for the instructor and students in a time of social distancing rules. “There are 24 students per class and they all fit,” Anderson said.
The next is comfort. The greenhouse is a classroom and on a sunny day in winter temperatures might reach 80 degrees in a conventional greenhouse. Automated and adjustable vents and shades keep conditions consistent. The dual heating system employed on winter days also means the blower on the secondary unit isn’t causing noise problems for anyone. “I can have a class in here and talk,” he said.
Anderson said the automated system also cuts the time he needs to monitor conditions and controls. The Lodi utility helped the school obtain portions of the energy-saving system.
The Lodi FFA Alumni played a big role in making the project a success. Anderson said the committee helped the school board plan for a good space by helping to outfit the new equipment while the school resources went into the building. Additional money is there for other equipment needs. The greenhouse project is an initial $75,000 investment.
In addition to donations, the greenhouse and equipment has received several grants. Anderson said those grants include Nutrien Ag Solutions $5,000, Donors Choose $254, Wisconsin Energy Education Fund $5,000, Lodi Area Community Endowment Fund $2,000, Lodi Utilities $1,000, Lodi FFA Alumni $10,000, Wisconsin Energy Education Program KEEP $250, and Lodi Parent Teacher Organization $792.41.
Annie Klath of the FFA Alumni chapter spoke at the dedication ceremony. She said the school’s greenhouses provide practical connections between students and their studies. “The students are literally getting their hands dirty learning,” she said. “This is a wonderful lab to learn about agriculture in a fun and interesting way.”
High school principal Joe Jelinick praised the bonds formed between Lodi students and community resources in the completion of the space and on-going projects like the annual plant sale. “This creates partnerships,” he said. “We’re not just talking about 100 kids, but hundreds and hundreds.”
The greenhouse provides more than just plant-based lessons. Anderson wrote a grant to start an aquaponic unit at the school. Aquaponics combine the skills needed for aquaculture (raising fish) and hydroponics (growing plants in water). “I’m glad we got the new greenhouse because I wouldn’t have room for it in the old greenhouse,” Anderson said.
Klath said the original greenhouse is still being used as a small animal lab for those classes.
As for the lettuce, Anderson has an automated light system from ETC which provides a spectrum from ultraviolet to infrared and the ability to change the variable for a number of experiments on photosynthesis and other projects. “We’ve found that a combination of red and blue lights are best for the lettuce. Blue light seems to help stimulate root development and the red increases photosynthetic abilities. We use these wavelengths in the predawn and post twilight hours to increase our photoperiod which stimulates more growth,” Anderson said.
The finished lettuce product is green and good, so the Lodi school food service can sometimes feature a product grown by the students themselves on the lunch line.