Alzheimer’s and Dementia.
These words can be scary to talk about, but Reach Out Lodi has developed a program to make things easier for those suffering from the diseases, as well as for their family, friends and caregivers.
On Thursday, Aug. 5, a third meeting of a five-week educational program Crossing Bridges was held at ROL.
Dementia outreach specialists — Janet Wiegel and Rose Kearney — from the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (ADAW) led the program.
“We tried this a couple of years ago here, but there weren’t enough folks, so we kind of let it go,” said Janet Wiegel, CDS, who works with Columbia, Sauk and Marquette counties. Kearney works with Dane County.
“Recently, we’ve had a lot of calls in this area and thought we could do it,” Wiegel added.
For the five-week program, the limit of 12 people was reached, and all but one pair is from Lodi. Wiegel and Kearney agree just bringing this type of program to a rural area was a big step.
“There’s a stigma in rural areas that it’s scary,” Kearney said. “We’re trying to normalize it.”
Wiegel added that coming to Reach Out Lodi was “huge” because of the three counties she primarily serves, there are only two designated diagnostic centers.
After the five-week educational period is over, Kearney and Wiegel will come back to Reach Out Lodi once a month for a support group atmosphere for people to ask questions, share tips, problem-solve and collect resources. That will start Thursday, Sept. 16.
Wiegel and Kearney have used these first few weeks to educate attendees on what dementia is.
“Dementia is an umbrella term for a whole bunch of other symptoms,” Wiegel said. “Under the umbrella, there’s treatable things that look like dementia. On the other side, there’s domestic diseases like Alzheimer’s.”
Urinary tract infections, thyroid deficiencies, B-12 deficiencies, depression and problems with alcohol can all have symptoms of dementia, but are completely treatable.
Statistics show that when someone is diagnosed with dementia, Alzheimer’s is the most common form — accounting for 60-80% of cases — while Lewy Body dementia, vascular dementia and frontotemporal dementia each account for 5-10% of cases. Parkinson’s and Huntington’s diseases also fall under the dementia umbrella. Mixed dementia is that stemming from more than one of the above diseases — all of which currently have no cure.
“By having this program, we hope we can bring people out of the woods on this issue to see the bigger picture,” Kearney said.
Wiegel and Kearney hope to help more through the support group.
“Many people don’t want to reach out for help, saying they don’t want to burden family or neighbors,” Wiegel said. “But it takes a village to give that support.”
The reason that the support aspect is so important is because Wiegel noted 70% of people with dementia are living at home and not in a care facility.
Wiegel and Kearney said the biggest misconception of the disease is when people say it is a normal part of aging. It will not affect everyone.
“We need to de-stigmatize things,” Wiegel said. “Dementia is not a mental illness. It’s a disease, like cancer, like COPD. Our goal is to make it easier for people living with it.”
Symptoms, treatment of dementia and associated diseases
Wiegel said the most common symptoms of someone developing a form of dementia is short-term memory loss, confusion and repetition.
Kearney added that personality changes and even some troubles with movement could be early warning signs. She said if you or someone you know has any medical concerns, a doctor should be consulted.
However, in rural areas, Wiegel and Kearney stated that people are less likely to get an annual check-up or visit a doctor.
“A lot of people aren’t in that habit,” Kearney said. “If you catch it (dementia) early, you can know a plan for treatment.”
While dementia can affect anyone, Kearney said that the disease is more common around those who are 80 years old. Wiegel added that those over 85 have a 50% chance of showing signs and being diagnosed with a form of dementia.
“There’s no cure (for dementia), but you can take preventative measures, like lifestyle changes,” Kearney said. “You can take medication, which won’t stop the disease, but slow it down.”
The support system one has will play a big role in the overall treatment for a dementia patient.
“We talk a lot about memory aides and changing lifestyles,” Kearney said of treatment possibilities. “A big part of it is communicating with each other. It can be scary to talk about finances, but there needs to be open communication. It can be very scary, but it’s so important to look down the line and know someone’s wishes. Hopefully this program starts pushing them to look deeper.”
Wiegel added that by talking about things together in the group, it is “empowering.” She said the initial five weeks is for the people to understand how the brain works and what dementia looks like.
“It’s huge to have this to help people navigate this,” Wiegel said. “You don’t know what you don’t know. You don’t understand how the brain works or what happens to the person you love. The more you learn about it, the better you can handle it.”
Kearney added, “This is letting people know we are out here, we’re local and a nonprofit,” Kearney said. “We do all these services free of charge. We are just a phone call away.”
Kearney said there were people in the group at ROL that were friends and had no idea the other was coming to the program.
“We need to break that barrier and create support,” Kearney said.
Wiegel said people can reach out to her and Kearney because “this is all we do” and “we have incredible networks” for support.
Kearney added that there are caregiver grants and virtual support groups, which can be accessed via computer or phone. Memory cafes are also available.
Contact Kearney at (608) 232-3400 Ext. 115 or rkearney@alzwisc.org. Contact Wiegel at (608) 697-2838 or janet.wiegel@alzwisc.org. More information can also be found on the ADAW website at www.alzwisc.org.
Alzheimer’s and Dementia Walks
The major fundraiser for ADAW is the annual walks in various counties across the state, which allows people like Wiegel and Kearney to give their services at no cost to those who need it.
The Columbia, Sauk and Marquette counties walk is Sunday, Sept. 12 at Pauquette Park in Portage. Registration begins at 1 p.m., with the 2-mile walk beginning at 2:25 p.m.
On Saturday, Sept. 18, the Dane County walk will take place at Elver Park in Madison. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and the 1- and 2-mile walks begin at 9 a.m. More information on the walks is on the ADAW website.