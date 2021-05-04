Resurfacing work begins Monday, May 10 on nearly 10 miles of State Highway 60 between Prairie du Sac and Lodi. State Highway 60 will remain open to traffic with flagging operations.
Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert for crews and equipment near the travel lanes.
The prime contractor for the $2.2 million project is DL Gasser Construction. The project is scheduled to be completed in late June, weather-permitting.
Information on the State Highway 60 resurfacing project can be found at www.projects.511wi.gov/60-columbia/. Follow Southwest Region construction projects on Twitter at @WisDOTsouthwest.
