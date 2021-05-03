A Sauk City man died in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, May 1, at 5:07 a.m.
Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with Sauk City Fire and EMS, responded to the crash on Hwy. 188 near Inama Rd. in the Town of Roxbury.
The preliminary investigation indicates a 2003 Chevy Silverado was traveling southbound on Hwy. 188 when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and roll. The 30-year-old male driver from Sauk City was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash. He was declared deceased at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the decedent’s name is not being released, pending the notification of family. Contributing factors to the crash appear to be alcohol and speed.
