A single-vehicle crash Monday evening on Lodi-Springfield Road just south of Kurt Road in the Town of Dane resulted in a fatality.
The name of the woman who died is being withheld pending notification of the family.
At approximately 6:17 p.m., Dane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, along with Dane Fire and Waunakee EMS, were dispatched to the crash.
A preliminary investigation indicates a Toyota Sienna was operating northbound on Lodi-Springfield Road when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and struck a pole, causing the vehicle to roll. One female occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Lodi-Springfield Road remains closed while Dane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, detectives, and a crash reconstructionist conduct their investigation.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said it will release the name of the deceased after the family is notified.