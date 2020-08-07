Nearly 8,500 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during a unique online commencement ceremony on May 9, including many students from the area.
The ceremony, forced online because of the Coronavirus pandemic, was for doctoral, bachelor's, master's and law graduates.
Best-selling author James Patterson, the commencement speaker, counseled graduates on persistence and resilience, telling them, "Hey, it's hard now, but it's been hard before. When I graduated from college, the war in Vietnam was raging, there was a draft . . . When my dad graduated, he got shipped off to Europe and World War II."
Chancellor Rebecca Blank praised graduates for the way they handled their unprecedented final semester - in-person instruction ended in March — and she thanked their family and friends for helping them through it all.
Some graduates will face a longer job search than expected, Blank said. Others will face personal pain from unexpected family loss or will end up doing very different things next year than they might have expected.
"But when we are past this crisis, you will also see many new opportunities — opportunities to re-engage the economy, to re-build personal connections, and to figure out how to live together in ways that reduce the threat of future pandemics," Blank said. "Our world will change permanently because of this global shared experience. Your diploma from this great public university is your ticket to be part of that change."
To ease the sting of the last few months, the Wisconsin Union announced it would provide all graduates with lifetime memberships — a first in the association's more than 110-year history. Additionally, the Wisconsin Alumni Association is giving graduates two free years of membership.
The area’s graduates (listed by hometown, with school, degree and any distinctions) include:
Arlington
Jeffrey Meyer, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science in Botany, Graduated with Distinction
Rachel Paul, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Dane
Marissa Ripp, School of Education, Bachelor of Science in Rehabilitation Psychology
Leigh Stangl, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies, Graduated with Distinction, ,
Tammy Zhong, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science in Neurobiology, Graduated with Distinction
Lodi
Jaclyn Barrette, School of Veterinary Medicine, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine
Kirsten Gasser, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry
Samuel Jesse, College of Agricultural & Life Scences, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy
Samuel Sagers, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering
Abby Simplot, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Graduated with Distinction, ,
Ryan Stoltenberg, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science in Zoology
Robert Volk, School of Business, Bachelor of Business in Administration, Business: Finance, Investment and Banking, Graduated with Distinction
Pardeeville
Katelyn Lorenz, College of Letters and Science, Master of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders
Bethany Prochnow, College of Agricultural & Life Science, Bachelor of Science in Life Sciences Communication
Poynette
Bailey Curtis, College of Agricultural & Life Science, Bachelor of Science in Life Sciences Communication, Graduated with Distinction
Jaclyn Felicijan, School of Education, Bachelor of Science in Rehabilitation Psychology, Graduated with Distinction
Samantha Freimuth, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Studies
Jordan Minick, School of Medicine & Public Health, Master of Public Health
Christopher Pray, School of Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
William Roberts, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science in Computer Sciences
Parker Stuard, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science in Economics
Zachary Wolff, School of Education, Bachelor of Science in Theatre and Drama, Graduated with Distinction
Rio
Tristan Skupniewitz, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.