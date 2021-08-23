As a crew chief and door gunner for a Huey helicopter during the Vietnam War, Dean Hanley was up in the air a lot.
“I don’t want to say it was sunup to sundown, but we were very busy,” said Hanley, who lives in the unincorporated community of Okee, near Lodi.
Hanley was with the Army for two years, and spent seven months “crewing,” as he describes it, in Vietnam, before he was hit by machine gun fire and seriously wounded on Feb. 22, 1967. It was a long road back home for Hanley, who spent a year and a half rehabbing his injuries and learning how to walk again.
Up until now, Hanley has rarely talked about his experiences. That’s changed in recent years.
Into the Army
In 1965, Hanley was drafted into the U.S. Army, and four months later, he was sent to Southeast Asia.
He grew up on a grain and livestock farm in north central Illinois, south of Rockford, in Livingston County. Hanley went to school in Pontiac.
After getting drafted, Hanley went to Army Aviator School at Fort Rucker in Alabama following basic training at Fort Polk in Lousiana.
“When I ended up at Fort Rucker, there was no question where I was going,” said Hanley.
After learning all he could about taking care of a helicopter, Hanley was assigned to the 48th Assault Helicopter Company in June 1966. A couple of months later he was made crew chief of a helicopter.
“Every time it left the ground, I was with it,” said Hanley. He joked that it was the Army’s way of insuring that its crew chiefs were meticulous in caring for the aircraft.
Hanley’s crew was responsible for inserting infantry troops into forward positions. The infantrymen were to perform command patrol operations in unsecure areas – basically, they were seek-out-and-destroy missions.
Once the infantrymen were on the ground, Hanley’s crew would go back and resupply them with C-rations, water and ammunition – anything they needed to carry out combat operations.
They flew often. After 25 flying hours, Hanley would perform maintenance on the helicopter, going through a checklist to inspect the oil, battery and anything else related to the aircraft. These would take place every two to four days.
Then, after 100 flying hours, Hanley conducted an even more detailed inspection, grounding the aircraft for as many as three days and looking at engines, transmissions, etc. Hanley took his duties seriously. He knew he was responsible for four lives, including the pilot and co-pilot and himself, plus the infantrymen they were transporting.
Hanley said they would haul between seven and eight combat-ready troops with full packs.
“They were out in the boonies for weeks at a time,” said Hanley.
During flights, the helicopter was shot at many times, and Hanley had to patch up bullet holes after missions, often late at night. It was his job to make sure they didn’t hit anything important, like fuel lines or rotor blades. A Huey had two rotor blades, he said, that were 20 feet long. “It was a big target,” said Hanley.
Rotor blades that were shot up had to be replaced. They were changed out often. It was all part of life in the Army for Hanley, who earned various medals – none more significant than the Purple Heart. He said he’s extremely proud of all of them.
Post-military life
Rehabilitation was difficult, but for Hanley, something beneficial came out of getting wounded. “The good news was, I got a college education out of it,” said Hanley.
Back home, Hanley attended Joilet Junior College in Joliet, Illinois. Coming from a farm family, his field of study was, not surprisingly, agriculture business.
After two years at Joliet Junior College, Hanley transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville to finish his collegiate work. He graduated in 1972, and got a job with FS Cooperative, spending 30 years with the company, moving around a lot as a manager.
While at UW-Platteville, Hanley met his wife. They got married in December 1972, and they have one daughter, who lives in San Jose, California. The family settled in Wisconsin in the early ‘90s, and Hanley’s daughter attended college at UW-Whitewater.
As a student at UW-Platteville, Hanley also became very involved with a Vietnam veterans’ group at the school. This was at a time when anti-Vietnam War protests were raging, and veterans of the conflict were not welcomed home with open arms. They experienced hostility from protesters, and Madison was a hotspot for the anti-war movement.
“The way we got through it was we had the veterans’ club,” said Hanley, who also belonged to a Corvette club while in school.
After they all left school, members of the veterans’ club scattered and didn’t keep in touch.
“We just tried to be productive members of society,” said Hanley. “We went about our jobs, our families, and tried to live in the moment.”
Then, after some years, Hanley made a connection with some veterans in the FS Cooperative system. Hanley also started calling some of those he knew from the veterans’ club 40 years ago in Platteville.
They resulted in a group of 12-15 of them getting together to play golf once a month.
“It’s a pretty special group of guys,” said Hanley.
Another special event took place recently for Hanley, as he took part in a Badger Honor Flight. He learned of it through a couple of other veterans he knows. Hanley said there were six of them from the Platteville group who went, and all of them had their daughters go with them.
Hanley sees all of it, his military service and his career, as a progression.
“It’s all just part of who I am,” said Hanley.