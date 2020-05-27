As a veteran who served in France and Germany during World War II, Memorial Day to me, is a day to remember those who did not return home. Just after my graduation from high school and prior to being drafted into the Army, a telegram was delivered to my father stating that my cousin, James Cramer, had been killed in action in eastern France. It was our sad task to take the telegram and inform his parents. The VFW Post at Sauk Prairie is named after him and another local WWII veteran killed in action. (The Lachmund Cramer Post 7694). Some years ago I visited my cousin’s grave in the Lorraine American Cemetery in St. Avold, France. I observed row upon row of white marble crosses in the meticulously cared for cemetery. This cemetery holds but a fraction of the ones that served their country and didn’t come home. We remember and honor them on Memorial Day.
Submitted by Calvin Cramer
(0) comments
