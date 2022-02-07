Poynette High School FBLA competitors, left to right: Logan Wagner, Michael Leiterman, Blake Nachreiner, Jaxon Gagnon, Abby Klink, Melanie Koopmans, Raschel Taylor, Morgan Small, and Hope Ninmann. Not pictured: Bryn Romeis, Connor Williams, Caden Markgraf, and Cash Stewart
Each year, FBLA provides a state-wide competition broken down into seven regional areas. Students display their business acumen in head-to-head competitions and vie for a spot to the State Leadership Conference. Students that qualify for the state level have an opportunity to advance to the National Leadership Conference in Chicago, IL in June 2022.
On February 5, the Poynette Chapter took nine students to the FBLA Regional Leadership Conference at James Madison Memorial High School. The results follow:
Two students received an Honorable Mention and an Award Certificate: Introduction to Business Communication (7th Place)... Morgan Small; Introduction to FBLA (6th Place)... Melanie Koopmans.
Three students received medals and were recognized for 4th and 5th place finishes: Introduction to Financial Math (5th Place)... Jaxon Gagnon; Accounting I (5th Place)... Logan Wagner; and Healthcare Administration (4th Place)... Abby Klink.
Three students received medals and earned a trip to the State Leadership Conference: E-Business (3rd Place)... Raschel Taylor and Hope Ninmann; Organization Leadership (2nd Place)... Bryn Romeis.
Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) is a national, student organization designed to bring education and business together in a working relationship. FBLA provides students with excellent leadership training from both business professionals and education mentors, as well as opportunities for community service and academic competitions.
The state of Wisconsin has 6,814 student members, comprising 189 school chapters.