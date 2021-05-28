The Lake Wisconsin Lions Club has been named recipient of the 2021 Community Giving Award from the Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired.
The club, along with member Peggy Ford, is being recognized for its generosity in making financial gifts to the council as well as other organizations focused on saving sight or helping people live well with vision loss.
The Lake Wisconsin Lions raise funds through the annual Eskimo Open, a golf experience on ice that draws 200 to 300 people yearly. Ford promoted the council’s mission, values and activities and encouraged the club to make financial gifts to the council.
"We value the emotional and personal connection with Peggy Ford and believes that she provides the public education that sustains a long-term donor partnership,” according to the council’s Gratitude Work Group, which nominated the club for the award.
The council’s Community Giving Award recognizes individuals or organizations who have a strong relationship with the council and have made financial contributions to support its mission.
It is among the awards that celebrate people who have contributed to the empowerment of those who experience vision loss in Wisconsin.
The mission of the council is to promote the dignity and empowerment of the people in Wisconsin who live with vision loss by providing services, advocating legislation, and educating the general public. To learn more about the Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired, visit www.WCBlind.org.