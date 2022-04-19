Three men are facing drug and weapons charges after being stopped for driving nearly 100 mph on Interstate 39/90/94 near Dekorra.
Rashawn D. Nelson, 28, of Sun Prairie, is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC as a second or subsequent offense, carrying a concealed weapon, and Operating a vehicle with a revoked license. Tramaine D. Green, 35, of Madison, and Timothy C. O. Carpenter, 31, of Sun Prairie were each similarly charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, repeated possession of THC and carrying a concealed weapon.
The incident occurred at around 2:30 a.m. when a Wisconsin State Trooper pulled an SUV over for driving 99 mph in a 70 mph zone. Nelson was identified as the driver, with Green and Carpenter passengers.
During a search of the vehicle, the trooper, accompanied by a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputy, reported finding a plastic jar of what appeared to be marijuana, as well as a Smith and Wesson handgun between the passenger seat, where Cortez was sitting, and the center console, near the passenger side seatbelt.
In the back of the vehicle, where Green was sitting, an officer reported finding a Walther P99 pistol, with squad video later showing the rear passenger reaching back toward the rear cargo area where the pistol was found. Upon a search, Green was reported to be carrying two containers and a dispensary bag of marijuana.
During an April 11 meeting of the Columbia County Board of Supervisors Public Safety Committee, Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brander informed board members that in 2021 deputies had completed 88 traffic stops in which someone illegally had or was threatened use of a weapon, and 73 stops in which a weapon was recovered. Incidents in which a person possesses a weapon through a concealed carry permit are not tracked.
“The job is getting more and more dangerous for our staff,” said Brandner, pointing out that this has been a factor in supporting the department’s K9 program.
Following an April 13 initial court appearance in Columbia County Circuit Court, Green was released on a $500 cash bond, Carpenter was released on $250 cash bond, while Nelson was released on a signature bond. All three men are scheduled to appear in court for preliminary hearings on April 20.