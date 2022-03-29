A national veterans organization has announced the appointment of former Lodi Mayor Paul Fisk as a Wisconsin State Chairman in a push to have a state funeral held to recognize World War II veterans.
The group State Funeral for World War II Veterans announced on March 25 the appointment of Paul Fisk as the first State Chairman for Wisconsin. Fisk, who had two uncles serve in World War II, is a Navy veteran, serving from 1965 to 1994, first as an active duty machinist, then later as a reservist officer. Between 1994 and 2016 Fisk served in local government alternatively as a member of the City of Lodi Common Council and as Mayor.
Fisk has been committed to veterans affairs locally as commander of Lodi's American Legion Post 216 as well as a member of the State Council on Veterans Programs.
"What we’re trying to do is to get the legislature and the governor to communicate through a proclamation or a resolution to convince the President, who is the only one with the authority, to order a state funeral for this gentleman when he passes," said Fisk. "Needless to say, he is quite senior. He’s a Marine who received a Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions on Iwo Jima (February to March 1945). He’s the only one left and we want to use this to recognize and honor all of the World War II veterans, because they are passing at a rapid rate."
At the Lodi Post, Fisk said that the group has five or six World War II veterans, but there are many Legion posts where there are no longer any members from that generation.
On Labor Day of 2017, State Funeral for World War II Veterans launched a nationwide petition drive to convince the President to designate a state funeral in Washington D.C. for the last surviving Congressional Medal of Honor recipient from World War II: Hershel “Woody” Williams of West Virginia. A single state funeral would provide special recognition and serve as a final salute to the 16 million men and women who served in the armed forces from 1941 to 1945.
The impetus for this national movement came from 10-year-old public school student Rabel Josephine McNutt of Dallas, Texas, and her father Bill McNutt. Rabel was preparing to attend the funeral of her Godfather Walter Ehlers when she came up with the idea. Mr. Ehlers received the Medal of Honor fighting the Germans in the hedgerows of Normandy in June of 1944.
Today, over 25 states have passed resolutions through their state legislatures or sent a letter of support to the White House, signed by both U.S. Senators from their state and all members of their congressional delegation. Supporters have included representatives from across the political spectrum, including Republican Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn and Democratic Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.
State funerals are most commonly held for U.S. presidents, president-elects, and former presidents. Other state funerals have been held for the Unknown Soldier, General John Pershing in 1948, and General Douglas MacArthur in 1964. Neil Armstrong was offered a state funeral, but his family declined as Armstrong was the first person on the moon though famously private.
A state funeral can only be ordered by the President of the United States, which differs from when a person is Lying in State or Lying in Honor, which are ordered by the Legislature. More citizens have Lain in State/Honor over time, including more civilians, more recent examples being Officers William Evans and Brian Sicknick, who died following the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, and also Rosa Parks and Rev. Billy Graham.
The task of lobbying legislators and members of the Governor's Office is not foreign to Fisk, who as a member of the American Public Power Association, formerly took twice-yearly trips to Washington and the Capitol, though things have changed over the years.
"I had talked to members of the Legislature and I was appointed at the tail end of the legislative session, so we’re not going to get a joint resolution out of the legislature," said Fisk, explaining that the group was working on moving a draft proclamation through the Governor's Office. "If you go back to 2016 and prior, I knew all the congressional delegations, but it has changed since then. Some that I know have been rapidly leaving...but I still have some contacts there."