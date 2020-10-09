With the end of September comes the opportunity to recognize the youth who are graduating out of the Wisconsin 4-H youth development program.
These new Columbia County 4-H alumni have participated in 4-H for anywhere from 1-14 years of their lives. It is important to take a moment and celebrate the 17 graduating 4-H members for their participation and service to the Columbia County 4-H program.
Usually capped by the Columbia County Fair or the Wisconsin State Fair, this year’s graduation from 4-H is different and yet the same. The Columbia County 4-H youth end their 4-H membership taking with them memories to last a life time, along with a tool kit filled with life skills, leadership strengths, and few 4-H clover T-shirts.
The Columbia County 4-H Class of 2020 consists of 17 youth who have accumulated many years of 4-H membership. This year’s graduates, listed by their local club, are:
Arlington Prairie Producers 4-H Club — Tyler Cross, Mara Kolberg, Mira Parker, Michaela Stewart and Justin Taylor
Cornerstone Badger 4-H Club — Evan SearVogel
Dekorra Rocketeers 4-H Club — Colby Savich and Noah Stark
Inch True Blues 4-H Club — Sara Morgan
Lodi Challengers 4-H Club — Jamie Williams
New Directions 4-H Club — Laura Gramer
Rio Go-Getters 4-H Club — Reese Landsverk
South Columbus Willing Workers 4-H Club — Taylor Baerwolf, Marin Stauffacher and Kiana Wylesky
Welsh Prairie Livewires 4-H Club — Callie Brouette and Camber Ebert
