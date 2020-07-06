The next food distribution for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and Reach Out Lodi will be Friday, July 10 at 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (or when food runs out).
Distribution will be at Lodi Elementary School, located at 101 School Street.
These food distributions are scheduled to occur every Friday at the elementary school through the end of August.
To receive a text message if there are any updates, text FOODNORTH to 555888
For more information about Second Harvest, call 2-1-1 or visit the website at www.secondharvestmadison.org/find-food/mobile-pantries. You may also email Reach Out Lodi at reachoutlodi@gmail.com or call 608-592-4592.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.