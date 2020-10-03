For over a century, hundreds of women belonging to the Lodi Woman’s Club have served our community. This philanthropic group of ladies has achieved a legacy in Lodi, that being the library.
But with a decline in the number of members, and with it being an aging group, it was decided at the 2019 fall meeting to quietly dissolve the organization in 2020.
In 1900, after buying books and magazines for club lessons, the members decided to use these materials as the foundation to start the Lodi Woman’s Club Free Library.
Many years ago at a meeting, the discussion of accidents at the crossroad in downtown Lodi was a concern, so the club wrote letters to the state demanding stop signs be put in at that intersection.
Fifty years ago the ladies were interested in having a nursing home built in our town. They contacted interested parties, had meetings, joined committees and helped to raise funds to make it possible. At another meeting, someone asked about the need for Girl Scout Troops and the ladies helped to get them organized with start-up funds. The club decided to provide scholarships to Lodi High School seniors.
Raising money for civic organizations and the library became a major undertaking. The club had rummage sales, jewelry sales and bake sales, tour of homes and style shows, dance contests and theatrical plays, silent auctions and basket raffles, and Appetizers and Beverages recipe book published in 2012. These fundraisers have not only funded our yearly high school scholarship, but also allowed the group to make annual contributions to the Lodi Woman’s Club Library.
Over the years the club has had different departments. Today there are three groups — Altruista, which was founded in 1933; Omniana, which was founded in 1946; and ONO (Our Night Out), which was organized in 1960 by a group of nurses and other staff from the former Lodi Good Samaritan. Each group had their own meetings and activities and all met for two general meetings each year.
Although the library has become independent of the Club and is now a department of the City of Lodi, the Woman's Club remained involved all these years.
Last year, the club invited everyone in the community to help them celebrate 125 years.
The ladies would like to thank the Lodi community for their support over the years. They will continue to support the library in this new chapter of their lives.
