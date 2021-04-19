The Lodi School Board gave the district approval to ask the Department of Public Instruction for three waivers for the district for the 2020-21 school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first was in regards to instructional hours. Due to being in an online and blended model throughout the year, the required hours will not be met.
The Educator Effectiveness Cycle will also not be completed for the summary of 2020-21. Lastly, a waiver which made teachers required to complete a personnel evaluation will also be asked for by the district. The two waivers are based on the district asking staff to teach and instruct in a way that they had never been trained to do, according to Breunig.
“It was not felt to be best practice to have our staff focus on these areas, when we needed to free them up to plan and innovate in these new and different instructional models,” he said.
The same waivers were also granted for the 2019-20 school year due to the pandemic forcing online instruction for the final few months of that year.
Board OKs addition of 3 clubs in district
As part of its consent agenda, the Board approved a 4K-5 After School Hiking Club to be started — with proper advisors — as well as a Multicultural Club at the high school and a Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA) Co-curricular Club at the middle school.
Hiking Club — The club was proposed by Val Bilkey, school counselor at Lodi Primary School, and Melissa Walsh, a second grade teacher at LPS. It would be available for all students at LPS, LES and OSC, and would mirror the middle school’s Hiking Club.
LPS Principal Amy Fassbender was in full support of starting the club, seeing “huge benefits.”
“This program, which would meet one time per week, would allow our students a chance to interact with peers, get exercise, see the beautiful landscape, connect with positive adult role models, and much more,” Fassbender wrote in a memo to the Board.
The cost of the program would be the stipend for the advisors, one that Fassbender proposed as matching the middle school club. Since there is only April and May left in the school year, there are only a few opportunities to organize a hike, so Fassbender further proposed that Bilkey and Walsh be paid hourly at the non-academic rate for the remainder of the year.
The official stipend would then begin for the 2021-22 school year. The cost to pay advisors/assistants would total $753-$1,129.50 per year.
Multicultural Club — In a memo to the Board, LHS Principal Joe Jelinek wrote that because the district has a “more concerted effort toward building the capacity in both staff and students a better understanding of equity, which moves our high school closer to a place of belonging and inclusion for all of our stakeholders, it is my recommendation that the board approve.”
Jelinek said that the cost for a stipend for the club would be $941.25 per year. He added that $1,000 was allocated in the budget to cover potential costs such as attending different activities (transportation and attendance fees), literature, apparel and general supplies.
Gender and Sexuality Alliance — The idea was brought up by LMS social worker Abby Baxter, who wanted to make sure that every student in the district feels safe and welcome within the building. Baxter said the addition of the GSA would provide students a “space to talk and feel supported.”
At LMS, “A GSA Club is an opportunity to continue to work in making sure all students feel valued,” Baxter said in a memo.
The club at LMS would meet twice a month (in homeroom or lunch time) as to not miss any instructional time. There would be no cost for certified personnel to be an advisor as the duties fall within a counseling role. There would be no expenses, however there is a $500 counseling budget per year to use for any counseling-related resources.
Additionally, a memo from Director of Student Services Tiffany Loken and LMS Principal Joe Prosek stated that only 49% of students that identified as LGBTQ felt they belong in district schools, according to a recent Youth Risk Behavior Survey. Comparatively, 72% of straight or cisgender students feel they belong. Also, 85% of LGBTQ students reported mental health concerns in the survey, compared to 48% of straight or cisgender students.
“Clearly, our LGBTQ students need our support so they can feel they belong in our school,” the memo states.
The district already has a GSA Club at the high school.
Other news
During a brief update regarding schools re-opening to in-person instruction four days a week on April 19, Breunig noted that 90% of 4K-8 students are returning to the building. Jelinek added that 66% of all high school students are returning — 78% of which are freshman.
The Board did not change its mask requirements for the remainder of the year. Masks will be required for all who are on school property, including sporting events. The Board feels that if student-athletes will be wearing masks, spectators should be able to respect the athletes and wear a mask, too.
The district will not raise fees for the 2021-22 school year and will remain the same as this year. Fees range from food service fees, rentals of school materials and field trip fees.
Lodi freshman George Briewa won second place in WSMA’s Music Composition Project for his original electronic music piece “Space Emotion.” This year, a total of 115 submissions were received from 81 students across the state.
