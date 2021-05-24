Columbia County's 43rd annual Moo-Day Brunch will hosted by Schoepp Farms LLC of Lodi on Saturday, June 19, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Costs for the brunch are $7 for those 11 years and older. For attendees between the ages of 4-10 years old, it's $4, and the event is free for those ages 3 and under who are accompanied by a paying adult. Those who bring a non-perishable food item will get $1 off.
Grilled-cheese sandwiches will be served, along with pizza, cheese, yogurt, milk and ice cream sandwiches.
Antique tractors will be on hand for viewing. There will also be a pedal tractor pull, as well as other entertainment. Alice in Dairyland will also make an appearance.
Schoepp Farms is a third-generation family farm in the Westpoint township. Fred and Elizabeth Schoepp, along with their son David Schoepp, moved from a farm on Van Ness Road to this location in 1949.
In 1959, David married Nancy Frey, of Roxbury, and they raised five children on the farm: Dan, Tom, Judy, Ron, and Al. At the time, they ran a typical non-Dairy farm, raising beef cattle, hogs, chickens, and crops.
In 1993, Ron, the second-youngest child of Dave and Nancy, married Tara. Dave and Nancy built a new home next to the farm, and Ron and Tara moved into the original farmhouse. In 1995, Schoepp Farms began raising dairy heifers. They’ve been raising dairy heifers from Enge’s Meadowood Farm Inc., in Lodi, for 22 years, and recently began caring for their dry cows, as well.
In 2001, Schoepps began to rotationally graze these heifers, and in 2012, they built a heavy-use area, or feed lot, to hold the cattle when the ground is too wet for housing animals on the paddocks. In 1991, Schoepp Farms began to no-till their fields. They’ve been using cover crops for more than 20 years, as well, and have been able to reintroduce animals into their row-crop rotation.
Ron and Tara have three children, all of whom help around the farm. Their daughters, Lylia and Kami, now teach in the Lodi School District, and their son, Noah, works for Clemens Excavating Co., although he can often be found helping around the farm, as well. They are proud to have raised hardworking children who love to be near the farm and their family.
At 85 years old, Ron’s Dad, Dave, still loves planting and harvesting almost every acre on the farm, and Nancy, 81, still enjoys tending to her large garden and feeding everyone who’s at the farm for the day.
While Schoepp Farms may not be a traditional dairy farm, they’re connected to the dairy-farming community and are very involved in conservation promotion and encourage and work with other farmers in regard to land-management practices that help retain soil on the land, and out of lakes and rivers.