On Sunday, July 19 at 8:57 p.m., the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of a domestic disturbance at W10958 West Harmony Drive in the Town of Lodi.
The suspect, later identified as Joshua J. Marks, 27, of Lodi, was reported to be out of control and had attempted to strangle another occupant of the household. While deputies were responding, dispatch received information that the suspect had fled the scene in a Honda Civic. A Columbia County deputy who was on County Highway V near Smith Road observed the suspect operating a Honda Civic which matched the suspect vehicle and license plate description.
The suspect immediately began fleeing the deputy and led the deputy on a short chase. As the suspect was attempting to negotiate a curve on County Highway V near Tipperary Road at a high rate of speed, the Honda began skidding and subsequently crashed and came to rest in the ditch on County Highway V near Wildwood Way in the Town of Dekorra.
The investigation that followed revealed that the suspect was also involved in a domestic violence incident at KD’s Bar in Lodi Township prior to the altercation on West Harmony Drive.
Marks was transported from the scene by UW Med Flight. Marks was determined to be on parole at the time of the incident. The Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting the crash scene portion of the investigation. Marks will be charged with Felony Eluding, one count of Battery with a domestic enhancer, three counts of Disorderly Conduct with a domestic enhancer, Attempted Strangulation, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and multiple traffic citations.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Poynette Fire Department, Poynette EMS, Divine Savior EMS, UW Med Flight, and Blystone’s Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.