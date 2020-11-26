Parents in Columbia County will have another resource to provide additional mentoring support for their children starting in early 2021.
Kinship Mentoring of Columbia County, a nonprofit community organization, has just opened its doors, welcoming volunteers to apply to become mentors and accepting applications and referrals for mentees. Applications are currently being accepted for matches that will launch in early 2021.
“Kinship Mentoring has been in the works since early 2018 and we’re very excited to be in launch mode and bring this much needed service to Columbia County,” said Board President Doug Fearing.
Executive Director, Amy Mondloch, joined the organization in early October. Mondloch brings a unique perspective with a history as a community organizer, non-profit director, former foster parent, and child care professional.
“We’re really excited to be getting started accepting mentors and mentees,” Mondloch said. “COVID-19 has slowed down the process and it will continue to impact how we operate for the foreseeable future. But the kids in Columbia County need mentoring and there are adults out there who want to be those caring, committed mentors. We believe we can make that happen in safe, healthy ways, and that now is the time to get started.”
More information and applications for mentees and mentors, as well as forms to refer children who may benefit from mentoring, are available at www.kinshipcc.org or by calling 262-204-3564. Mentors are asked to commit to at least one year, while meeting with their mentee two to four times a month.
Kinship Mentoring celebrates beginning of program with Day of Giving
Only a year ago, the youth mentoring program was just a dream in the minds of a small group of people in Portage. Now, despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, Kinship Mentoring of Columbia County is operating with a full time staff and accepting applications for mentors and mentees as well as referrals of children for the program.
“It’s clear that the people of Columbia County really love the kids here and want the best for them,” Mondolch said. “We’ve just started accepting applications for mentors and mentees and already they’re starting to flow in. Area businesses, community organizations, and individuals have also been stepping up and giving financial support, making our work possible. It’s been great to feel that kind of caring in the community.”
On Dec. 1, Kinship Mentoring of Columbia County will be joining community groups around the world in celebrating the International Day of Giving.
“This is a really important event for us.” said Mondloch. “It’s our first big online event to engage the community in volunteering, donating, and getting their kids involved as well. We hope we’ll see people getting involved across Columbia County.”
The COVID pandemic has created some barriers for the program, but Mondloch assures the community that Kinship Mentoring of Columbia County is doing everything possible to assure that mentoring will be safe for all involved.
“We’ll be providing mentor training online. We’re sharing tools to help mentors work with mentees online or in socially distanced ways. We’re lucky to have other affiliates throughout the Midwest to share ideas with. It’s just been really exciting.”
