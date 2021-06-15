The School District of Lodi Board of Education approved Derek Pertzborn as the next Middle School Principal at its June 14 meeting.
On July 1, 2021 Pertzborn will start his official duties and will replace Joe Prosek who is leaving the district for a position in Iowa.
Pertzborn was selected from 16 applicants. Staff members from across the middle school, administrative staff, and board members participated in the two rounds of interviews which resulted in his selection. Pertzborn is said to have a strong background in working as part of a collaborative team, high quality instruction, and classroom management, according to District Administrator Vince Breunig.
Pertzborn has 16 years experience in education. He spent two years in the Monona Grove School District as a high school math teacher and has spent 14 years at Lodi High School as a high school math teacher, math department chair, and coach. Pertzborn also serves as an educational consultant in the area of math and classroom management to two other area school districts.