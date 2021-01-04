The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is hosting a virtual public involvement meeting to gather input on proposed improvements along State Highway 113 between Lodi and the Merrimac Ferry.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14. No in-person meeting will take place. However, the presentation will be streamed on YouTube Live at www.youtu.be/cqxUWhskd10. A brief question and answer session will be provided after the presentation, and the public can submit comments via the YouTube chat or by email to Emily Kendall at emily.kendall@dot.wi.gov.
The DOT has two improvement projects planned along the 6.2-mile corridor. A highway safety project is scheduled for 2023 to reconstruct the intersection of Highway 113 and County V. The project will also include highway resurfacing, replacement of curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards and replacement of guard rail end terminals to meet current standards.
A second project will resurface the highway and widen the paved shoulders between Lodi and the Merrimac Ferry landing. The project is scheduled for 2026 with possible advancement to 2025. Project details can be found at the DOT website at www. wisconsindot.gov.
Questions and comments regarding the projects can be directed to DOT Project Manager Lalitha Balachandran at 608-246-3382, or by email at Lalitha.Balachandran@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to Lalitha Balachandran, WisDOT Southwest Region, 2101 Wright Street, Madison, WI 53704.
For anyone unable to attend the meeting, the presentation will be available for viewing on the project website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.