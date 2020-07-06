The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Columbia County has released its Senior Dining lunch menu through July.
A noon meal is offered to people age 60 and older, and their spouse. Donations are accepted. Reservations are made by calling the meal site between the hours of 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., on the days listed. Reservations are required 24 hours in advance so a meal can be ordered for all attendees.
The five meals sites are Lodi (608-697-8842), Poynette (608-635-2122), Columbus (920-763-2124), Pardeeville (608-617-1821) and Portage (608-742-9211).
*All meals include milk, with chocolate milk served on Wednesdays
Thursday, July 9
-Baked Chicken
-Mashed Potatoes
-Broccoli
-Fruit
-Whole Wheat Bread
Friday, July 10
-Tuna Macaroni & Cheese Casserole
-Carrots
-Fruit
-Dessert
Monday, July 13
-Chopped Steak
-Baby Red Potatoes
-Sliced Beets
-Fruit
-Whole Wheat Bread
Tuesday, July 14
-Roasted Pork
-Mashed Potatoes
-Green Beans
-Fresh Fruit
-Whole Wheat Bread
Wednesday, July 15
-Spaghetti & Meat Sauce
-Peas
-Green Salad
-Fruit
Thursday, July 16
-Chicken Breast
-Sweet Potatoes
-Fruit
-Whole Wheat Bread
-Dessert
Friday, July 17
-Seasoned Fish
-Baked Potato
-Sour Cream
-Fruit
-Dinner Roll
Monday, July 20
-Stuffed Chicken with Kiev & Broccoli
-Cheesy Potatoes
-Fruit
-Whole Wheat Bread
Tuesday, July 21
-Hamburger Stroganoff
-Winter Blend
-Fruit
-Dessert
Wednesday, July 22
-Turkey
-Mashed Potatoes
-Mixed Vegetables
-Fruit
-Whole Wheat Bread
Thursday, July 23
-Chop Suey with Pork & Vegetables
-Carrots
-Fruit
Friday, July 24
-Sloppy Joes on Bun
-Baked Beans
-Cucumber Salad
-Fruit
Monday, July 27
-Swedish Meatballs
-Mashed Potatoes
-Green Beans
-Fruit
-Whole Wheat Bread
Tuesday, July 28
-Baked Chicken
-Seasoned Potatoes
-Creamed Spinach
-Fruit
-Dinner Roll
Wednesday, July 29
-Glazed Ham
-Butternut Squash
-Fresh Fruit
-Whole Wheat Bread
-Dessert
Thursday, July 30
-American Goulash With Beans & Tomatoes
-Buttered Corn
-Fruit
Friday, July 31
-Chicken Salad on Whole Wheat
-Bread
-Three Bean Salad
-Potato Salad
-Fruit
