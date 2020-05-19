Lodi Police Calls
April 27
Lodi Police Department received a request for a welfare check on children. Lodi Police Officer met and spoke with the children who appeared OK. Report forwarded to Columbia County Health and Human Services.
Report of dark colored Mercury Mountaineer tailgating caller on Hwy. 113 approaching Lodi. Officer was unable to locate suspect.
Lodi officer conducted traffic stop for moving and registration violations. Verbal warnings were given.
Lodi offer conducted traffic stop for equipment violation and issued a verbal warning.
April 28
Officer responded to a report of a loud silver pick-up truck in the area. Officers checked the area, but the vehicle was gone upon arrival.
While on patrol, an officer observed a group of five young males playing basketball on a court. Officer made contact and males were observing social distancing.
While on patrol in the 200 block of Portage Street, an officer observed items set out for the city-wide spring clean-up. The officer made contact with the homeowner and advised that the clean-up has been rescheduled for June 10, 2020. Homeowner said he would bring the items back in.
City of Lodi Police officer conducted a traffic stop on Portage Street near Clark Street for moving and equipment violations. Richard Nuss Jr. was arrested for operating under the influence a restricted controlled substance. Nuss Jr. was also cited for possession of marijuana. Nuss Jr. was released to a responsible party.
April 29
Report taken of theft incident of a trailer hitch in the 100 block of Sunset Drive.
Officer conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle for moving violation. A 41-year-old female was given a verbal warning.
Lodi Police Department was dispatched to the 400 block of Sauk Street in the City of Lodi for a wire hanging down onto the sidewalk. The wire appeared to be a telephone line, and nothing needed from law enforcement.
Driver stated they accidentally activated the emergency feature on their phone while driving. Lodi officer met with the driver, and the driver was OK.
Lodi officer conducted traffic stop on a vehicle for speed. Driver was given a verbal warning.
Lodi officer observed a vehicle parked at Parkside Apartment with four occupants inside. As the officer drove by, the headlights turned off. The officer then observed the vehicle for approximately 10 minutes and no one exited the vehicle. The office made contact with the occupants, who were playing a Pokemon Go game. All appeared OK.
April 30
A 45-year-old male was given a 10-day corrective notice for equipment violation.
The Lodi Police Department received a fraud complaint in the 400 block of Seminary Street in the City of Lodi. The reporting party stated they were selling audio equipment online and received an email text from a male attempting to buy the equipment. The male requested he send the reporting party a check via mail for the audio equipment. The reporting party did not have a transaction with the potential buyer.
Lodi Police officer located a vehicle parked in the back of the Lodi High School running with the keys in the ignition, with lights on, all windows down and purse in the passenger seat, unoccupied. The officer made contact with the vehicle owner inside of the high school.
May 1
Lodi officer conducted traffic stop and issued a verbal warning for equipment violations.
Lodi officer conducted traffic stop for an equipment violation and issued a verbal warning.
Lodi officer conducted a traffic stop. The driver was cited for operating without a license, first offense.
May 2
Lodi officer conducted a traffic stop for moving violation and issued a written warning.
Accidental 911 call at the 300 block of Prairie Street. All was OK.
Traffic stop for registration violation. Written warning issued.
Child custody dispute between two parties. This was a civil issue and an information report was completed.
Traffic stop for speed. Verbal warning given.
May 3
Long grass violation. Verbal warning given for 24 hours and follow-up to be completed.
Traffic stop for registration violation. Written warning given.
Lodi officer assisted Columbia County with a one-vehicle crash at Chrisler Road and CTH J. Lodi officer responded with Lodi EMS until Columbia County deputies arrived on the scene. Patient was transported to UW Hospital for injuries sustained during crash. Lodi Shell removed motorcycle from the scene.
Traffic stop for moving violation. Written warning given.
Burn violation. Verbal warning given.
Lodi officer conducted a traffic stop for license violation. Angela Fiscus cited for operating while suspended, 2nd offense.
Traffic stop for moving violation. Written warning given.
Check welfare complaint in the 100 block of Vilas Hibbard.
May 4
Officer was requested to assist Portage Police Department in the attempt to locate two juveniles. Officer made contact in the 200 block of Lodi Street and parent made phone contact. Juveniles were located.
A 57-year-old male was stopped for a moving violation and given a warning.
Officers received a possible suspicious complaint on Facebook of a headless rabbit in someone’s yard in the 100 block of Tena Marie Circle. Officer investigated, and it appeared the rabbit was left there by an animal.
Officer received a 911 accidental dial in the 100 block of N. Main Street. Officer made contact,
and everything was OK.
May 5
Ordinance violation tag placed on vehicle in the 600 block of Pheasant Court for parking violation.
A 69-year-old male was given a 10-day corrective notice for an equipment violation and driver’s license violation.
A 35-year-old male was cited for failure to fasten seatbelt and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
A 19-year-old male was given a warning for an equipment violation.
