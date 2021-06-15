The mask mandate in the Lodi School District is being lifted for summer school, with the changes taking effect immediately, starting Tuesday, June 15.
On Monday, June 14, the school board voted unanimously to make mask wearing optional for the summer term, extending from June 15-Aug. 31.
A decision about what to do for the 2021-22 school year has not been made, as several parents addressed the board to advocate for getting rid of mask requirements altogether.
The summer school decision recommends, but not requires, students to wear face coverings when on school grounds, either indoors or outdoors.
“If you had a mask option … parents could have their kids wear a mask, and they would still be protected,” said Board President H. Adam Steinberg.
“It can always be optional. I don’t think we take that away from people,” said Board Member Kristi McMorris, who feels summer school is the ideal time to do away with the requirement.
Before the vote was taken, McMorris noted, “I do think that we need to move in a direction of making it optional, and this is the perfect time to do it because it’s optional for our children and the risk at which children, if they do get the virus, the side effects or implications are much less than adults. Most of our teachers if they wanted to be vaccinated have chosen to get vaccinated, and by and large, overall, it is protecting them. So, I think now is the time to make that step and move in that direction and see where it gets us.”
Terry Haag, another school board member, also supported the idea of making it optional to wear a mask.
“The reason why is again because I think we’re relatively safe with all the information we’ve got so far that isn’t anecdotal … everybody did the best they could with what they had when this first started,” said Haag. “But, what we know now, I don’t really believe that masks are causing that much problems, but I think it’s time to be able to go free with a recommendation but not a requirement, because I just know enough people that if they feel better with their children wearing masks, they will wear a mask until they get vaccinated.”
Haag also said that with vaccinations coming up for kids ages 6-12, she believes the district will be in a good place before school starts in the fall.
Haag added that in the last couple of weeks she’s seen establishments with signs saying that those who are vaccinated don’t have to wear a mask while in their buildings.
Breunig shared some statistics regarding COVID-19 spread in the district since students were brought back for in-person learning on Jan. 19. Breunig reported that there were 283 school bus/close contacts and a total of 107 cases in the district, with 11 confirmed cases where school officials feel the transmission happened at school.
Many were linked to athletics, according to Breunig.
A decision was also made Monday regarding classroom-based quarantine requirements for cases that crop up indoors.
The option chosen by the board states: “Families of close contacts will be notified, but quarantine will not be required if close contact was masked or are vaccinated. Close contacts who are unmasked or not vaccinated will be quarantined for 14 days, but can shorten their quarantine to 10 days (return to school on day 11) if they get a negative PCR test or laboratory based ID NOW test (NAAT- Nucleic Acid Amplification Test) on day 7-9 of the quarantine. Symptom monitoring should be completed for a full 14 days. The COVID test results must be shared with the District.”
Close contact, in this instance, is defined as that which occurs within 3 feet, not 6 feet.
Regarding outdoor-based quarantine requirements, the board decided the district “will not quarantine anyone who was just a close contact outdoors.”
McMorris feels it’s time to get rid of quarantine measures. A summer school quarantine could take up almost the entire session. She said her child is taking summer school and if he were to be quarantined, it would be devastating for his emotional health.
“I understand it’s a virus. I understand not wanting to spread things, and not wanting people to get sick. However, the rate in which children get it or spread it, I really feel like we’re in a position to not quarantine anymore, to take that risk and allow the healthy kids to stay within their pods or their groups or whatever, and continue living their lives,” said McMorris.
District Administrator Vince Breunig said it is a “huge deal” when kids are quarantined, because it not only affects students, but their families as well.
Approximately 500 students in Lodi are involved in summer school. Classes are capped at 18 students and most spend three hours in summer school per day.
Breunig noted that COVID-19 numbers are dropping in the area.
“Our numbers by far are the lowest they’ve been since last May,” said Breunig.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, a number of speakers expressed a desire for the district to do away with the mask mandate.
Heather Schilling said, as of June 14, 440 school districts in Wisconsin have gone optional for face masks. Many are much larger districts, including Eau Claire and Appleton. She said that represents more than 500,000 students. Half of the districts, she said, have removed the restrictions for summer school.
“I think we’ve come along with COVID,” said Schilling. “COVID is becoming a thing of the past.”
Schilling said very few businesses in Lodi are still requiring face masks.
“There’s a time and a place for everything,” said Schilling, “and the time for masking restrictions has gone.”
Schilling cited the Department of Human Services’ report that Columbia County’s 7-day average for new COVID cases on June 10 was a rate of 0 cases. She also talked about disturbing stories of long-term masking use and problems. She talked of a friend’s daughter not having a mask at a bus stop, being forced to run home to get one and then having an asthma attack.
Schilling also said she knew of other parents who are willing to take more drastic measures to make sure their kids don’t have to wear masks for the upcoming school year. She asked that the district make mask wearing optional immediately.
Others cited studies showing minimal effects of COVID on children and high survival rates of nearly 100 percent among kids. While still others cited a lack of evidence showing that masks work.
More on the mask wearing debate will be forthcoming in coming days.