The Lodi School Board got a look at the proposed 2020-21 budget on Monday, with districts around Wisconsin awaiting word of how much they’ll receive in state aid.
“There are still questions. The big one this year is, what does the state budget look like?” said District Business Manager Brent Richter, who laid out budget estimates for Lodi in a memo and a budget booklet provided to the board for its Monday, June 14 meeting.
By unanimous vote, the board passed the proposed budget, which could have a shortfall of nearly $800,000 depending on what happens at the state level.
Estimated expenses for the 2021-22 school district’s general operating budget are expected to be $20,475,000, while revenue is anticipated to come in at $19,679,230.
Richter wrote in his memo, “The administration will continue to revise the 2021-2022 budget as more information becomes available. That information will be presented to the finance and facility committee.”
The numbers have yet to be finalized. As Richter noted in his memo, the board adopts a final budget and certifies the levy in the fall, usually immediately after the annual meeting. These two motions generally finalize the 2021-2022 budget, according to Richter. He added that any further revisions to the 2021-2022 budget occur through board action or emergency need.
In his memo, Richter explained why the board has to approve the proposed budget at this time.
Richter wrote, “The board of education approves the proposed budget so the district can maintain operations from July 1 through the end of October, while finalizing the budget. Final Budget Adoption typically occurs following the annual meeting.”
Richter noted that the proposed budget is built on a number of premises. Among them is a 1.80% compensation increase for staff, along with hikes in staff benefits — with health insurance going up 2.5% this year.
Richter isn’t anticipating any changes from 2020-21 regarding building level budget allocation, as costs for contracted service provider rates, such as transportation, contracted cleaning, contracted food services, and other items are mostly known budget amounts. Meanwhile, other revenue/expense items in the budget, such as legal services, district dues and fees and other similar items, typically increase by an estimate of 2%.
Richter also wrote, “At this point, school districts are awaiting a state 2021-2023 biennial budget. The state is statutorily required to deliver a budget on July 1. This year, the state’s Joint Finance Committee recommended a $185 million allocation to schools versus the Governor’s request of $1.6 billion. The budget process is currently awaiting review by the two houses, the Senate and the Assembly.”
District Administrator Vince Breunig said he was very disappointed in the Joint Finance Committee’s decision. After talking to state legislators Joan Ballweg and Jon Plumer, Breunig was hoping for a revenue limit increase for Wisconsin schools because of rising costs. Breunig added that the support the state has given schools has actually been going down, especially when compared to what states around Wisconsin are doing.
“It’s very frustrating where the state budget is now,” said Breunig, who also warned that if the current state budget proposal goes through, it will have a significant impact on the school district’s budget.
In his memo, Richter wrote, “Because of the unknown state revenue status, schools are conservatively building draft budgets with a $0.00 increase to revenues.”
With revenue numbers from the state still up in the air, Breunig said the district is “flying a bit blind.” Breunig also said that just as it is his role to advocate for students at the local level, he also sees it as his job to advocate for them at the state level.
As an example of how state revenue affects the district budget, Breunig said the district strives to cover 80% of health insurance costs for its staff. That’s been slipping lately, he said. Renewed efforts to restore that amount of coverage had to be tabled because of the situation with the state budget.
“That impacts staff,” said Breunig.
Richter said the audit that comes in July and August will reveal more about the 2020-21 budget. Richter explained that the district could be looking at a surplus from it.
Enrollment will also affect the budget. Richter said before the economic downturn that occurred around 2008, the Lodi district had enrollment increases. They even compared to those that Waunakee is currently experiencing. After the recession hit, Richter said Lodi’s enrollment “turned the other way.”
However, Richter said the district could be getting some good news regarding enrollment. The district lost 30 students as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Richter. They have already returned to the district, he explained. In his budget booklet, Richter said the Lodi district “began to realize a change to a positive direction in enrollment.”
Comprising nine taxing municipalities, the Lodi School District had a 2020 value of $1.3 billion. The biggest contributor to the district is the Town of Lodi, which accounts for 39.92%. The City of Lodi is second at 22.01%.