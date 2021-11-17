If you were driving along Interstate 39/90/94 in either direction between Madison and Portage from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, chances are you saw a lot of emergency personnel with flashing lights along your way.
Fire responder vehicles were located on various overpasses, while Dane and Columbia County sheriff’s deputies, and Wisconsin State Troopers were seen alongside the stretch of Interstate.
Everything was in support of the Wisconsin State Patrol, who recently lost one of its own. According to the Department of Transportation, Master Trooper Dan Stainbrook, 42, died on Monday, Nov. 15 as a result from complications with COVID-19.
The various area emergency departments were present along I-39/90/94 late in the morning as Master Trooper Stainbrook was transported to his final resting place.
The Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department and EMS had vehicles with their lights flashing on the Kent Road bridge, while Arlington had vehicles stationed at the Richards Road bridge. Lodi Area Fire Department and EMS had vehicles on the County Highway K bridge, while DeForest-Windsor Fire and EMS had vehicles stationed on the County Highway I bridge.
Stainbrook was a 20-year veteran of the Wisconsin State Patrol, who was assigned to the North Central Region and worked primarily out of Waushara County.
A portion of the Facebook post by the DOT read, “Master Trooper Stainbrook was committed to public safety, serving as an instructor for sworn personnel across the division. He was a dedicated officer and will be missed by many.”