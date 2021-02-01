The Lodi Valley Farmers Market is one of 37 markets in the state that will receive a grant from Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit cooperative’s giving program.
In all, 73 grants totaling just under $65,000 were given to markets in Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. This is the third year that Compeer Financial has offered these grants.
“It was a very straight-forward (application) process,” Lodi Valley Farmers Market organizer Gail Lamberty said. “(There was) great assistance from Compeer.”
Applications for the grant were accepted from Oct. 1-Nov. 15, with all notified of their respective status about five weeks after the deadline. To receive funds, applicants must be a bonafide Farmers Market, and preference is given to markets that have not received the grant before. A market must also have at least three vendors of locally-produced agricultural products, be free and open to the public with posted hours of operation, and be located within Compeer’s 144-county territory — which covers most of the western half of the state, as well as all the southern half of Wisconsin. Compeer has its headquarters in Sun Prairie, with offices in 17 other cities across the state.
The grants support 60 farmers market organizations, with funding up to $1,000 for marketing, technology or educational efforts. Grants can also be used for safety upgrades to the market.
“Farmers markets bring fresh, healthy foods directly to communities in an accessible way,” said Karen Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist at Compeer Financial. “Many markets have had to make changes and navigate the challenges presented during the pandemic. Through these grants, we hope to recognize the huge asset that farmers markets are to our communities — rural, suburban and urban alike.”
Lamberty said that one of the loyal Lodi market shoppers is also a Compeer Financial employee.
“John Crowley of Compeer has been a Lodi Valley market shopper for years,” Lamberty said. “It’s exciting to see Compeer support both ‘big ag’ and ‘little ag.’”
When Lamberty learned that the Lodi market was receiving a grant, she was absolutely excited, especially since the market runs on a tight budget.
“Beyond thrilled,” she said. “The Lodi market operates on a shoe string (budget) and very intentionally keeps vendor charges extremely low to make it affordable for small growers. Vendor fees have not been raised for the past five years. The goal of the market is to bring fresh, locally grown produce to the greater Lodi community.”
Lamberty did not say exactly how much the Lodi Valley market would be getting in funds, but knows how they will be put to use. It has been tough to advertise for the market in the changing times, but Lamberty wants to use the funds to have a better outreach for loyal and potentially new customers.
“In the past, the Lodi market had an extensive ‘paper’ outreach to the community — posters, annual inserts in utility bills, and a weekly newspaper column,” Lamberty said. “As the communication business has changed, those avenues have been eliminated. Electronic media is the general preferred methodology, and our Facebook page has been the prime outreach. Our plan is to use the grant to deliver our message more effectively with a wider sweep of outreach. We don’t know what state the pandemic will be in during the summer, but we will have a more effective and immediate way to inform the community with updates — both in the produce coming to the market each Friday, and the safety for both the shoppers and vendors.”
Grants to farmers markets will directly impact 2,118 people and impact 1.6 million people through the communities they serve. Thirteen farmer vendors also received up to $500. The Fund will offer this grant again in the fall to provide funding for 2022.
The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America is the corporate giving program of Compeer Financial, structured to support the company’s mission to enrich agriculture and rural America. Compeer Financial’s Board of Directors has dedicated 1% of annual net earnings to support the Fund’s focus areas of agricultural advocacy and development, agriculture education, cooperative initiatives, rural development and community enrichment, and youth engagement. More information about opportunities available through the Fund can be found at www.compeer.com/giving-back.
The other 36 Wisconsin markets receiving Compeer Financial grants were — Baldwin's Main St. Farmers Market; Beloit Farmers' Market; Burnett County Farmers Market (Siren); Chilton Farmers Market; Columbus Park Farmers Market (Kenosha); Darlington Farmers Market; DeForest Farmers Market; Dodgeville Farmers Market; Downtown Fond du Lac Farmers Market; Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market; Elkhart Lake Farmer's and Artisan's Market; Galesville Farmer's and Artisan's Market; Greendale Downtown Market; Greenfield Farmers Market; Horicon Farmers Market; Hudson Farmers Market at Plaza 94; Janesville Farmers Market, Inc.; Kenosha Harbor Market; Mount Horeb Farmers Market; New Berlin Farmers Market; North Side Pop-up Farmers Market (Milwaukee); Oconomowoc Farmers Market; Oshkosh Saturday Farmers' Market Inc.; Platteville Farmer's Market; Roberts Farmers Market; Somerset Farmers Market; Sparta Wisconsin Farmers Market; Spooner Farmers Market; Sun Prairie Farmer's Market; TCC Farmers Market (Mayville); The Camp Douglas Farmer's Market; Thiensville Village Market; Westfields Hospital and Clinic (New Richmond); Westside Community Market (Madison); Whitewater City Market; and Winter Farmers Market (La Crosse).
About Compeer Financial
Compeer Financial is a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative serving and supporting agriculture and rural communities. The $23.7 billion organization provides loans, leases, risk management and other financial services throughout 144 counties in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Compeer Financial is the third largest cooperative of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of lending institutions supporting agriculture and rural communities with reliable, consistent credit and financial services.
