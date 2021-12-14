The day after Thanksgiving three Columbia County 4-H youth boarded an airplane to Atlanta for the 2021 National 4-H Congress. This was the first in-person, national 4-H event that has been held in 18 months.
The five-day educational experience is the premiere nationwide event for 4-H members to network with others from around the country, Canada, and Puerto Rico. While at National 4-H Congress, 4-Hers engaged in educational sessions related to leadership, citizenship, global awareness, and inclusion with the purpose of gaining life skills and leadership experiences through hands-on activities, workshops, large group seminars, and youth networking time.
The Columbia County 4-H delegation included: Molly Damm of Columbus, Amelia Heider of Lodi, and James Heath of Poynette. While in Georgia, the three Columbia County youth joined over 800 youth and were able to partake in some of the following activities – state and congress-wide meetings, an international dinner and dance event, the National 4-H Congress Gala, community service projects to benefit individuals across Atlanta, and presentations by world-renowned speakers.
The main speakers included John Beede, of The Climb On! Success Strategies, a global adventurer who has climbed to the top of the tallest mountain in every continent; Dan Clark, New York Times Best Selling Author and primary contributing author to the “Chicken Soup For The Soul” series as well as one of the most in-demand speakers in America and recognized expert on managing change, Dr. Carrie Castille, Director of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture at the United States Department of Agriculture; Manny Ohonme, Barefoot Legacies, is a global leader helping organizations and individuals find purpose and create change. Ohonme is also the founder of Samaritan’s Feet and author of “Sole Purpose.”; and Aidan Spencer, a 2021 Youth in Action Award Winner. The National 4-H Congress delegates were also allowed to explore the City of Atlanta via group tours of CNN, Centennial Olympic Park, World of Coca-Cola, the Atlanta Zoo, Atlanta History Center, the Georgia Aquarium.
When the Columbia County 4-H youth were asked what they appreciated most from their National 4-H Congress experience, Amelia Heider said, “I just want to say that going on this 4-H National Congress trip is easily the best thing I have ever experienced - not just in 4-H but in my whole life! I am amazed of how impactful it was to me. I met so many new friends both from the Wisconsin delegation (whom I am very close with now and I can guarantee that I will keep in touch with!) as well as a bunch of people from other states!”
For information about this and other opportunities open to all youth interested in 4-H and youth development programs, contact the Columbia County Extension Office at 608-742-9680 or email 4-H Youth Development Educator, Pat Wagner at pat.wagner@wisc.edu.