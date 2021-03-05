Lodi High School senior Nick Prosek was casually checking his email while on a brief break from school on Feb. 24, when he received a message containing great news.
Prosek was one of 100 high school seniors across the state to receive an Excellence Scholarship from the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation.
The scholarship is worth $10,000 for each of the 100 students.
“I was actually at my lunch break when I read the email that I received the scholarship and I was absolutely shocked,” Prosek said. “I had to read it over and over, and then I called my parents. I was ecstatic.”
A total of eight students in the state’s CESA 5 region (Cooperative Educational Service Agencies) were given scholarships — an area that covers 35 school districts.
Excellence Scholarship recipients have demonstrated excellence in the academic arena and have a high motivation to achieve, have displayed a broad range of activity and leadership outside the academic setting, and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond.
Prosek is attached to a lot of things in and around LHS. He is a member of the National Honor Society, as well as being on the boys soccer team, the boys track and field team, and the curling team. Prosek is also involved with the school musical, leadership council, the LHS chapter of FACT (a tobacco prevention group for teens), Lodi FFA, Vocal Jazz, and Guys and Ties (a men’s a cappella group).
Additionally, Prosek is an LCAT (Lodi Community Action Team) advisory board member, a FACT state youth board member, a youth ambassador for Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, and is the student representative at the monthly School Board meetings as voted on by his schoolmates.
LHS Principal Joe Jelinek said at the time of Prosek being voted as student representative, “He runs in a lot of circles, so it does not surprise me that the student body decided to vote for him.”
Prosek plans to attend the University of Nebraska to major in animal science. He hopes to one day become a veterinarian.
Poynette native Sarah Hagenow also received an Excellence Scholarship, representing CESA 5. Hagenow attends Rio High School.
The selection committee for the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Student Scholarship, Teacher Fellowship and Principal Leadership program announced recipients of the 317 Foundation awards for students, teachers and principals. Awards in the amount of $6,000 are being made to 101 teachers, 16 principals, and their schools, and $10,000 scholarships will be given to 200 graduating high school students.
In total, the Herb Kohl Foundation will award $3,404,000 this year.
Excellence Scholarship Award recipients are selected by a statewide committee composed of civic leaders, and representatives of education-related associations and the program’s co-sponsors — The Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, Wisconsin Council of Religious and Independent Schools (WCRIS), regional CESA members, the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators, and the Wisconsin Homeschool Parents Association.
The Kohl Foundation Scholarship and Fellowship program was established by Herb Kohl, philanthropist, businessman and former Wisconsin Senator, in 1990.
“Education is the key to the future of Wisconsin and our nation. I am very proud of the accomplishments of these students, teachers, and principals and look forward to the great contributions they will make in the future,” Kohl said.
