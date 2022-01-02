Firefighters respond to a New Year's Day crash in which a truck drove into a guardrail, impaling the vehicle. The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital, the driver, a 58-year-old Poynette man, is expected to be charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office received a report from a passerby of a single-vehicle crash on Lindsay Road near Highway 60 in the Town of Lodi just before 3:30 p.m. on New Year's Day.
The caller, according to a press release issued by Sheriff Roger Brandner on Sunday afternoon, reported that the passenger in the 2003 GMC Sierra was injured and the driver appeared to be intoxicated.
According to preliminary investigation, the truck appeared to be driving north on Lindsay Road and struck a guardrail, which punctured the front of the vehicle, went through the engine compartment and passenger area, then through the truck bed.
The passenger was extricated by the Lodi Fire Department and taken by emergency medical services to a hospital for potentially serious injuries.
The driver, 58-year-old Peter Robinson of Poynette, was also transported to a hospital and is expected to face charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated as a third offense.