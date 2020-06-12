The Wisconsin State Patrol is reporting four fatalities and seven injuries resulting from a crash that took place at 3:53 a.m. on Friday June 12, on I-39 northbound at State Highway 60 in Columbia County near LODI.
No assisting agencies were reported. Names of the deceased have not been released.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a series of crashes that occurred this morning along northbound I-90/94/39 in Columbia County resulting in fatalities and numerous injuries.
At approximately 3:53 a.m., officers responded to a property damage, rear-end crash involving two semis at I-90/94/39 at State Highway 60 near Lodi. Then, at around 5:11 a.m., a straight truck piled into the first crash scene, which resulted in a Columbia County Highway worker being seriously injured, and serious but non-life-threatening injuries to two state troopers. All three individuals were transported to UW Hospital.
At approximately 6:45 a.m., as northbound traffic was cueing due to the earlier crashes, a major, multi-vehicle crash occurred along the northbound interstate near County K resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries. A semi-tractor traveling at highway speeds created a chain-reaction crash involving at least seven vehicles, including two semi-tractor trailers, a dump truck and four passenger vehicles.
The northbound interstate is closed at State Highway 19 (exit 131) in Dane County with traffic re-routed onto US 51 north. Northbound I-39/90/94 will be closed for several hours as authorities investigate and clear the crash scene.
More information will be provided when available.
