From now until May 6, city of Lodi residents may sign up to receive one free tree from the Public Works Department.
The city received an Urban Forestry Grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and with the funding, the city will provide a select number of trees free of charge to city property owners on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.
Property owners can sign up to receive their free tree through May 6. The trees must be picked up May 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Public Works garage at 249 Water Street. The trees must also be planted within the city limits, preferably at the address and location that is stated on the application form.
The trees being made available will be about 6-10 feet tall and 1-1.5 inches in diameter. All applicants are responsible for transporting their tree. The types of trees available for selection are — Hackberry, Harvest Gold Linden, London Planetree ‘Exclamation,’ Red Oak, Royal Raindrops Crabapple, Shade Master Honey Locust, Skyline Honey Locust and Triumph Elm. Limited numbers of each tree are still available.
Any tree not collected by a resident at the proper time will no longer be made available and will be planted at the city’s discretion.
To fill out an application, and to see pictures of the trees available, go to www.cityoflodi.us, and scroll through the “Latest City News’ section of the homepage.
For more information or questions, contact Terry Weter, the city’s Director of Operations, at 592-0709 or tweter@cityoflodi.us.