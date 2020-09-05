Governor Tony Evers announced today the launch of a $5 million COVID-19 Cultural Organizational Grant Program aimed at assisting Wisconsin cultural organizations that have been economically impacted by the pandemic.
Administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA), the program provides eligible organizations grant awards of up to $250,000 to cover pandemic-related impacts such as lost revenue, increased workers compensation costs, cleaning and sanitization, and purchases of services or equipment to facilitate telework by employees.
This effort is funded through the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars.
“Our nonprofit art and cultural organizations are a great source of pride, history, and expression for all Wisconsinites,” Evers said in a news release. “These organizations also play a pivotal role in both local and statewide economies, including significant tourism activity, and will be critical to our state’s financial recovery.”
Eligible organizations must have a primary mission to produce, present or exhibit cultural disciplines such as music, dance, theater, literature and the visual arts, or items of environmental or scientific interest. Full program details, eligibility standards, grant application, and program contact information are available on the DOA website at www.doa.wi.gov.
“This program will build-upon the important work that the Wisconsin Arts Board has already done to support the arts and humanities in our state,” DOA Secretary Joel Brennan said. “During these challenging and historic times, we need these institutions now more than ever for hope and healing.”
Grant applications are due to the DOA by no later than 2 p.m. on Wed., Sept. 30.
