Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Santa and Mrs. Claus have been confirmed to be making a few appearances in the area — one in Poynette and one in Lodi.
On Saturday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon, kids can come visit Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Lodi Masonic Temple. The event had normally been a Breakfast with Santa in coordination with the Rotary Club, but the format was changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kids can visit with Santa and take pictures.
Tari Harmon — who portrays Mrs. Claus — and her husband, Donald, have had to scale back on the appearances this year. Tari said that she has a list of places that the Harmony Grove couple has visited in the past, but did not call a single one because she knew that places wouldn’t have gatherings due to the pandemic.
“It’s hard. We usually do big dinners or brunches, but that’s just not going to be this year,” Tari said. “We want kids to be able to see Santa.”
“For 20 years, we’ve been doing the same things,” she added. She also said that as she and Don “are getting up there in age,” the couple didn’t want to do too much this year to jeopardize their own health.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance in Dane on Saturday, Dec. 5 in coordination with the Dane fire Department and the Lake Melvin Yacht Club. Beginning at 1 p.m., the Clauses will be escorted through the streets of Dane by firetruck and then will be available behind Dane Village Hall for drive-by visits.
Donations of wrapped toys and nonperishable food items will also be accepted behind Village Hall to help those in need around the community.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be in Poynette on Saturday, Dec. 12, in coordination with the Poynette Area Public Library.
Library Director Jodi Bailey asked the couple if they’d like to ride on one of the village’s fire trucks as the library hosted a similar event with the Easter Bunny.
Tari is asking all those who attend to bring food to the library or fire station as a donation.
“My big thing is to get food collected (for those who need it),” Tari said.
She said that Santa and Mrs. Claus will be wearing masks at all events and will be available for photos. Tari said the couple is taking all the proper precautions this year.
