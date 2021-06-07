Just as the seasons are changing, the City of Lodi is ready to turn the page on the pandemic and celebrate moving on to the next chapter, with its annual Susie the Duck Day.
The event will be held this year on Saturday, Aug. 14. You can start by shopping at the Spring Street Market with vendors and live music. There will be a parade, hosted by the Lodi Rotary, as well as more live music, the Library 5k Run/Walk and the Duck Derby.
The Lodi Valley began to be settled as early as 1844 and was named after Lodi, Italy. Lodi hosts many historic homes, including the 1855 Italianate McCloud house and the Queen Anne style 1895-96 Richard and Margaret Mills house, among others on the National Register of historic homes in Columbia County.
One of the natural highlights is Spring Creek, which flows through the center of downtown and empties into the Wisconsin River. Many days find trout fisherman angling for that perfect trout in the cool waters of Spring Creek, the very creek that the bright yellow ducks of the Duck Derby will travel down.
Part of the Susie the Duck celebration includes the 32nd Annual 5k or 1 mile Run/Walk presented by the Friends of the Lodi Public Library and Activate Lodi. This will be at 8 a.m., and will begin and end at the elementary school.
By registering for the Run/Walk you will not only get some exercise as you walk or run the route, but your registration directly supports the Lodi Public LIbrary. The Friends group has donated over $50,000 to the library since the Friends' start in 2016, helping to support many of the library's programs, including the Summer Reading Program. In 2020, the Columbia County Library Systems Board awarded the Friends of the Lodi Library with the Advocate of the Year Award.
Registration for the Run/Walk includes a t-shirt. To be guaranteed a t-shirt in your preferred size, register by July 15. You will be able to pick up your t-shirt on the morning of the race. The 5k Run/Walk begins at 8 a.m. and begins and ends at the Lodi Elementary School. Register online or at the Lodi Library for the 32nd Annual Lodi Public Library and Activate Lodi 5k Run Walk. The link address is: https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Lodi/LibraryRunWalk