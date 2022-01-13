A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man accused of taking over $30,000 in jewelry from a home in the Town of Lodi.
The Columbia County District Attorney's Office filed charges Wednesday against 38-year-old Thomas Chester Miller, with a single count of theft of property over $10,000.
The case began with a call from a women to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office on October 30, 2021, according to the criminal complaint. When a deputy arrived at the home, the woman reportedly told the officer that Miller had lived with her and her husband earlier and had since moved to Fort Atkinson.
Miller then returned on Oct. 26, ostensibly to pick up some of his belongings. He came in, she said, then went upstairs, was up there long enough that she asked what was taking him, and then he came down and left with a winter coat and some other things.
When the woman went back upstairs, she told authorities, she saw that a jewelry box was open and there were pieces missing. She called Miller to ask why he had taken the jewelry, and he reportedly replied that he intended to return it.
The deputy later contacted Miller who, according to reports, admitted that he had taken the jewelry and was working on bringing it back, but declined to say where he was or arrange a time to meet the deputy.
On Nov. 3 the woman provided police with an estimate of the value of the jewelry, based on comparable items and previous appraisals. The woman estimated a value of $30,193.
If Miller is located and taken into custody, he will face prosecution and up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted.