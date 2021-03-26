At the Lodi School Board meeting on March 8, all of those in administrative assistant roles were recognized as part of the monthly Taking Positive Steps of Service Award.
Lodi High School Principal Joe Jelinek took the lead in the brief presentation, honoring the 10 people within the four school buildings.
Cathy Treinen, Dawn Schwartz and Lynn Werederitz are assistants at the high school, while Pam Cunningham and Leslie Falk are assistants at the middle school. Beth Lang and Jen Morgan assist at the elementary school and OSC, while Andrea Giese, Rona Anderons and Jen Annen assist at the primary school. All were honored with a certificate.
“If you had to choose one group of people, that if they were absent for a day, the school would struggle to function normally, the daily procedures would teeter on falling apart, many of our students’ needs would go unmet, and the staff would have many questions unanswered (who would it be?),” Jelinek said. “I’m speaking on the very special group of people that we refer to administrative assistants.”
Jelinek referred to the group as the glue that binds the workings of all the schools together.
“They are the ones that address the disgruntled phone calls, sympathize with a troubled student, and remind staff over and over again that our procedures work,” Jelinek said. “They have always naturally been the person that staff and students go to in order to vent their concerns, whether they be personal or professional, and they attend to all these tasks with smiles on their faces.”
Jelinek, and his fellow principals wanted to make sure time was taken out to formally thank them for all their work.
“We want to recognize not only everything that they have done during these unprecedented times, which have been countless tasks like helping the buildings be safe for students, sending and following up daily COVID-19 screenings, and being the ones to be sure our students are getting what they need on material pick-up days,” Jelinek said. “They, in many ways, are the faces of our buildings. They help, encourage and guide anyone who walks through our front doors. They contribute to why the district is such a wonderful place for our staff and students.”
Business Manager Brent Richter also wanted to recognize and show appreciation for all assistant’s in the district office. They are Maureen Palmer, Kristine Wendorf, Kris Lehman, Crystal Hoffman, Kris Karls, Emma Neumaier and Heidi Endres.
“From the moment that the district went to a remote setting in March 2020, they never missed a beat in keeping the district moving forward,” Richter said. “Whether they reported on site or remotely to continue their jobs, there’s no way to encompass the sheer amount of work that comes across their desk.”
Director of Student Services Tiffany Loken then stood in front of the Board to recognize District Administrator Vince Breunig for all that he’s done throughout his first year in the position.
“Vince has worked around the clock the last nine months to provide leadership for the school district,” Loken said. “He’s made so many tough decisions, and every decision made makes some people happy and some people mad, but through it all, he always asks the question of what is best for kids.”
“He leaves his family to help others, he left his daughter’s basketball game, and work up early on a Saturday, to help contract trace,” Loken continued. “The one thing that stands out, is the effort that Vince makes to say thank you.”
