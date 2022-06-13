After years of keeping to themselves--as much as one can with an airport--the Lodi Lakeland Aero Club is hosting an open house at Lodi Lakeland Airport.
"It’s something that they stopped doing several decades ago and I thought it would be a good time to get the thing stated again," said Club President Jerry Carncross of Arlington. "It gives people a chance to see our airplanes up close and personal with people to answer questions."
The airport, on Lindsay Road, northeast of the City of Lodi, between State Highway 60 and County Highway J, was started in 1956 as a private venture. The property was originally leased by a group of three area residents: Wilfred Brethorst, a John Deere Implement dealer, James Kozel, a restaurant and bar owner, and chiropractor Richard Knutson.
The three leased 14 acres from farmer Charles Gaetske for $500 per year, using the land for a sod runway and hangars for planes belonging to members of the Lodi Aero Club. After 10 years Gaetske donated the field to the Town of Lodi with the understanding that it would continue as an airport.
Carncross explained that as club president, he is also manager of the airport, although there is no staff to manage. Upkeep is a task shared by the 11 Aero Club members, with members taking turns, among other things, with weekly mowing of the 572 meter grass runway.
The runway is primarily used for recreational flight, but has occasional commercial traffic and is also used for Flight for Life emergency medical transports. The short grass runway and surrounding geography is also attractive for area pilot training.
Teachers bring students to practice landing on grass, according to Carncross, but also the approach for landing involves coming over the wooded hill east of Lindsay Road, which drops off to the airport.
As the airport was being built, Carncross was growing up on a farm down the road and could not wait to be a part of it. In 1975 he started flying and in 1996 bought his first plane, a 1963 Cessna 150, his first of five planes over the course of his aerial career. He now owns a 1947 Ercoup that he bought in Davenport, Iowa a few weeks ago, flying it back to Lodi.
Although it might be an undertaking from getting trained to licensing to getting an airplane, but Carncross compares it to having a second car, paying around $16,000 for this last airplane. There is, however, a little more emphasis on engine care. He does a thorough check before taking it in the air and about once a year there is a full inspection that involves nearly disassembling the engine, getting a review from an airplane mechanic, and putting it back together.
However if something does go wrong while you're in the air, Carncross explained that you wouldn't come out of the sky like stone. Once the engine quits, the airplane can glide for around three miles, giving you time to find a field or a road for landing.
Since 1975, he has only had an engine quit in air twice, but he doesn't suggest that the incidents bothered him too much. In one case, a part had frozen, he pulled a lever direct heat to that part of the engine, and it started back up.
With this year's open house, Carncross was looking forward to reaching out and inviting new pilots, but happenstance has given them an extra boost.
"As it turns out I’m also a part of Lodi celebrating their 150th anniversary this year," said Carncross, "and it turns out I’m part of the planning for that and they’ve given some help in making this part of the agenda for the activities."
The Lodi Lakeland Airport will be Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.